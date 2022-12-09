Skip to main content

College football award tracker: Best players of the 2022 season

Your look at the college football award winners from the 2022 season

Naturally, the Heisman Trophy gets almost all the attention when it comes to college football award season, but there are plenty of other honors available for players at every position on the field, too.

Here's your look at the most prestigious players from this past season who took home their respective honors for the 2022 NCAA football season.

College football award winners for 2022 season

USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings

College football award winners for 2022

Walter Camp Award (National Player of the Year): USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Other nominees: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Michigan running back Blake Corum

Maxwell Award (Best overall player): USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Other nominees: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

Outland Trophy (Interior lineman, offense or defense): Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi. Other nominees: Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski

Bednarik Award (Best defensive player): Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. Other nominees: USC lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr.

Butkus Award (Best linebacker): Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. Other nominees: Arkansas' Drew Sanders, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, and Cincinnati's Ivan Pace, Jr.

Davey O'Brien (Best quarterback): TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Other nominees: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams

Biletnikoff Award (Best wide receiver): Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Other nominees: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson

Ray Guy Award (Best punter): Rutgers punter Adam Korsak. Other nominees: Cincinnati's Mason Fletcher, Michigan State's Bryce Baringer

Nagurski Award (Defensive player): Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. Other nominees: Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, Georgia's Christopher Smith, USC's Tuli Tuipulotu

Rimington Trophy (Best center): Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi. Other nominees: USC's Brett Nelson, Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz

Doak Walker Award (Best running back): Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Other nominees: Illinois' Chase Brown, Michigan's Blake Corum

Lou Groza Award (Best kicker): NC State place kicker Christopher Dunn. Other nominees: Stanford's Joshua Karty, Michigan's Jake Moody

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): TCU defensive back Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Other nominees: Utah's Clark Phillips III, Illinois' Devon Witherspoon

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football rankings
News

College football award winners for 2022 season

By James Parks
jt daniels west virginia football
News

J.T. Daniels in CFB transfer portal again: Where could he sign?

By James Parks
army navy football history
Picks

Army vs. Navy game pick, prediction against the spread

By James Parks
chuck martin miami ohio football
Picks

Bahamas Bowl 2022: UAB vs. Miami pick against the spread

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model

By James Parks
rose bowl college football
Schedules

College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels

By James Parks
deion sanders
News

College football coaching carousel: Who's in? Who's out?

By James Parks
college football transfer portal
News

College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023

By James Parks