College football award winners for 2022 season

Naturally, the Heisman Trophy gets almost all the attention when it comes to college football award season, but there are plenty of other honors available for players at every position on the field, too.

Here's your look at the most prestigious players from this past season who took home their respective honors for the 2022 NCAA football season.

College football award winners for 2022

Walter Camp Award (National Player of the Year): USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Other nominees: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Michigan running back Blake Corum

Maxwell Award (Best overall player): USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Other nominees: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

Outland Trophy (Interior lineman, offense or defense): Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi. Other nominees: Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski

Bednarik Award (Best defensive player): Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. Other nominees: USC lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr.

Butkus Award (Best linebacker): Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. Other nominees: Arkansas' Drew Sanders, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, and Cincinnati's Ivan Pace, Jr.

Davey O'Brien (Best quarterback): TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Other nominees: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC's Caleb Williams

Biletnikoff Award (Best wide receiver): Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Other nominees: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson

Ray Guy Award (Best punter): Rutgers punter Adam Korsak. Other nominees: Cincinnati's Mason Fletcher, Michigan State's Bryce Baringer

Nagurski Award (Defensive player): Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. Other nominees: Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, Georgia's Christopher Smith, USC's Tuli Tuipulotu

Rimington Trophy (Best center): Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi. Other nominees: USC's Brett Nelson, Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz

Doak Walker Award (Best running back): Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Other nominees: Illinois' Chase Brown, Michigan's Blake Corum

Lou Groza Award (Best kicker): NC State place kicker Christopher Dunn. Other nominees: Stanford's Joshua Karty, Michigan's Jake Moody

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): TCU defensive back Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Other nominees: Utah's Clark Phillips III, Illinois' Devon Witherspoon

