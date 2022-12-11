Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season.
Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, and a fourth that was close to making it if not for a late season injury.
Who won the Heisman Trophy this season? Here's your look at the full vote and ballot count, according to the Heisman Trust.
Heisman Trophy 2022: Winner, total votes announced
Heisman Trophy winner: Caleb Williams, USC quarterback (544 1st-place votes). Williams joined coach Lincoln Riley coming over from Oklahoma and instantly gave the Trojans' offense a huge jolt, tied for first place nationally with 37 touchdown passes, rushing for 10 more scores, and his superb individual play helped put USC in the College Football Playoff race late in the season. Williams arguably provides the most value of any player on the team; he helped USC build a lead early in the Pac-12 title game, but the team suffered when he was injured in the middle of that matchup.
2. Max Duggan, TCU quarterback (188). Despite not even beginning the season as starter, Duggan stepped in during the opener and never looked back, leading an offense that averaged over 500 yards for most of the year, amassing 3,321 yards passing with 36 touchdowns, leading TCU to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game, in which he personally put his team in position to win with a series of gutsy plays.
3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State quarterback (37). Stroud is the first quarterback in Big Ten history to throw 30-plus touchdown passes in two straight seasons and shares the lead nationally with 37 touchdown passes and is tops with 9.4 yards per pass attempt while stacking up 3,340 total yards in the air. Stroud was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season, finishing fourth in the final vote.
4. Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback (36). Bennett is the first Georgia quarterback to finish in the top-five of the Heisman race and the first UGA player overall since 1992. Bennett threw for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 184 yards as a rusher with seven additional scores, helping lead a renaissance for the Bulldogs offensively over the last two seasons.
Heisman Trophy voting for 2022: Rounding out the Top 10
5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee quarterback. The main snub from Heisman voters this year after the Vols' signal caller helped lead the No. 1 total and scoring offense in college football, passing for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions before a late season ACL tear.
6. Bryce Young, Alabama quarterback. The reigning Heisman winner had a respectable effort this fall, eclipsing 3,000 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not quite his sophomore campaign when he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, but his singular play was critical for the Crimson Tide in several games, most notably the Texas matchup when he personally put the team in position to win.
7. Blake Corum, Michigan running back. The Wolverines' lead back had an overwhelming contribution to Michigan's offensive success, ranking 8th nationally with 1,463 rushing yards on the year and finished 4th among running backs with 18 rushing touchdowns before injuring his knee on Nov. 19 against Illinois.
8. Michael Penix, Washington quarterback. The transfer from Indiana led the nation in passing yards (4,354) and passing yards per game (362.8), nearly doubling UW's scoring average from last year (40.8 in 2022 from 21.5 in 2021), an offense that was 1st nationally in first downs (27.4 per game), third down conversions (57.06%) and completions of 10 yards or more (182). Penix hit 66 percent of his passes and scored 33 total touchdowns (29 passing, 3 rushing), breaking Husky records for single-game passing yards (516) and completions (36).
9. Bijan Robinson, Texas running back. Texas may have lost four games this season, but Robinson was never the reason. The tailback amassed 1,580 yards rushing on the year with 258 carries and 18 touchdowns, the fifth-best marks nationally, catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two additional touchdowns.
10. Drake Maye, North Carolina quarterback. Maye helped lead the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game by throwing for 4,115 yards on the season, the third-highest total in college football, passing for 35 touchdowns, rushing for seven more, and threw just seven interceptions, putting himself in the conversation as a high first-round draft pick in the future.
Heisman Trophy winners all-time
1930s
1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago
1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale
1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale
1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU
1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa
1940s
1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan
1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota
1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia
1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State
1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army
1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army
1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame
1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU
1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame
1950s
1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State
1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton
1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma
1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame
1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin
1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State
1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame
1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M
1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army
1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU
1960s
1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy
1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy
1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame
1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC
1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida
1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA
1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC
1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma
1970s
1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn
1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska
1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State
1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh
1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas
1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1979 Charles White, RB, USC
1980s
1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC
1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia
1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska
1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College
1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami
1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame
1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State
1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston
1990s
1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU
1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan
1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami
1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State
1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado
1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State
1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida
1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan
1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin
2000s
2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC (Vacated)
2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
2010s
2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2020s
2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC
