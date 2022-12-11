Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced

The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season.

Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, and a fourth that was close to making it if not for a late season injury.

Who won the Heisman Trophy this season? Here's your look at the full vote and ballot count, according to the Heisman Trust.

Heisman Trophy 2022: Winner, total votes announced

Heisman Trophy winner: Caleb Williams, USC quarterback (544 1st-place votes). Williams joined coach Lincoln Riley coming over from Oklahoma and instantly gave the Trojans' offense a huge jolt, tied for first place nationally with 37 touchdown passes, rushing for 10 more scores, and his superb individual play helped put USC in the College Football Playoff race late in the season. Williams arguably provides the most value of any player on the team; he helped USC build a lead early in the Pac-12 title game, but the team suffered when he was injured in the middle of that matchup.

2. Max Duggan, TCU quarterback (188). Despite not even beginning the season as starter, Duggan stepped in during the opener and never looked back, leading an offense that averaged over 500 yards for most of the year, amassing 3,321 yards passing with 36 touchdowns, leading TCU to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game, in which he personally put his team in position to win with a series of gutsy plays.

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State quarterback (37). Stroud is the first quarterback in Big Ten history to throw 30-plus touchdown passes in two straight seasons and shares the lead nationally with 37 touchdown passes and is tops with 9.4 yards per pass attempt while stacking up 3,340 total yards in the air. Stroud was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season, finishing fourth in the final vote.

4. Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback (36). Bennett is the first Georgia quarterback to finish in the top-five of the Heisman race and the first UGA player overall since 1992. Bennett threw for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 184 yards as a rusher with seven additional scores, helping lead a renaissance for the Bulldogs offensively over the last two seasons.

Heisman Trophy voting for 2022: Rounding out the Top 10

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee quarterback. The main snub from Heisman voters this year after the Vols' signal caller helped lead the No. 1 total and scoring offense in college football, passing for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions before a late season ACL tear.

6. Bryce Young, Alabama quarterback. The reigning Heisman winner had a respectable effort this fall, eclipsing 3,000 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not quite his sophomore campaign when he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, but his singular play was critical for the Crimson Tide in several games, most notably the Texas matchup when he personally put the team in position to win.

7. Blake Corum, Michigan running back. The Wolverines' lead back had an overwhelming contribution to Michigan's offensive success, ranking 8th nationally with 1,463 rushing yards on the year and finished 4th among running backs with 18 rushing touchdowns before injuring his knee on Nov. 19 against Illinois.

8. Michael Penix, Washington quarterback. The transfer from Indiana led the nation in passing yards (4,354) and passing yards per game (362.8), nearly doubling UW's scoring average from last year (40.8 in 2022 from 21.5 in 2021), an offense that was 1st nationally in first downs (27.4 per game), third down conversions (57.06%) and completions of 10 yards or more (182). Penix hit 66 percent of his passes and scored 33 total touchdowns (29 passing, 3 rushing), breaking Husky records for single-game passing yards (516) and completions (36).

9. Bijan Robinson, Texas running back. Texas may have lost four games this season, but Robinson was never the reason. The tailback amassed 1,580 yards rushing on the year with 258 carries and 18 touchdowns, the fifth-best marks nationally, catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two additional touchdowns.

10. Drake Maye, North Carolina quarterback. Maye helped lead the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game by throwing for 4,115 yards on the season, the third-highest total in college football, passing for 35 touchdowns, rushing for seven more, and threw just seven interceptions, putting himself in the conversation as a high first-round draft pick in the future.

Heisman Trophy winners all-time

Heisman Trophy history

1930s

1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago

1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale

1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale

1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU

1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa

1940s

1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan

1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota

1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia

1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State

1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army

1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army

1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame

1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU

1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame

1950s

1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State

1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton

1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma

1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame

1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin

1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State

1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame

1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M

1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army

1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU

1960s

1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy

1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse

1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State

1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy

1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame

1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC

1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida

1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA

1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC

1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma

1970s

1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford

1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn

1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska

1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State

1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh

1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas

1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma

1979 Charles White, RB, USC

1980s

1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC

1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia

1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska

1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College

1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn

1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami

1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame

1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State

1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston

1990s

1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU

1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami

1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State

1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado

1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State

1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida

1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas

1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin

2000s

2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska

2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC

2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma

2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC

2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC (Vacated)

2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State

2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010s

2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2020s

2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC

