Florida QB dumps 'AR-15' branding amid mass shootings

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he will no longer use the "AR-15" nickname and branding.

Richardson said he no longer wants to be associated with the rifle of the same name that has frequently been used in high-profile mass shootings recently.

A gunman used an AR-15 style rifle in the murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May.

And the weapon is the one used most often in similar shootings in recent years.

Anthony Richardson drops AR-15 branding

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," Richardson said on his official website.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson."

Richardson had used the nickname in branding following the newfound ability of college football players to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

Richardson started an apparel line that included shirts, wristbands, and jerseys. Some of the material also used iconography of a scope reticle, another gun-related image the player said he will abandon.

The future for Florida?

Richardson emerged as a popular player for Florida a year ago, when he served initially as a backup to then-starting quarterback Emory Jones.

He dealt with a knee injury that kept him out of games late last season, but Richardson managed nine all-purpose touchdowns, six passing and three rushing.

Jones transferred to Arizona State, opening up the likely starting role for Richardson this fall under first-year Gators football coach Billy Napier.

Florida opens the 2022 football season at home against Pac-12 champion Utah.

