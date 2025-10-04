Billy Napier's buyout and contract creates expensive dilemma at Florida
Perhaps Billy Napier will lead Florida to a surprising turnaround to end the college football season, but it appears the coach is starting to run out of time in Gainesville. Napier was mentioned as a hot seat candidate in 2024, but the Gators opted not to be on the hook for the coach's expensive buyout.
Instead, Florida invested in NIL in an attempt to build a competitive roster rather than pay Napier's buyout. Additionally, the Gators were able to retain former highly touted quarterback DJ Lagway.
With Florida's upcoming games against Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State, it is hard to imagine Napier surviving the coaching carousel for a second straight offseason.
The challenge is Florida will be on the hook for Napier's buyout plus the new coach's salary.
Florida HC Billy Napier's buyout will be $19.3 million at the end of the college football season
Napier signed a seven-year, $51.8 million contract to bolt Louisiana for Florida in 2021. To make a move, Florida would owe Napier 85% of his remaining salary at the time of the firing.
Napier's buyout at the end of the college football season would be about $19.38 million, per CBS Sports.
"The Florida coach's buyout is 85% of his current remaining contract, which would be $19.38 million after this season, with 50% of the buyout (~$9.7 million) being due within 30 days of Napier being fired and the rest being paid out in equal installments every July through 2028," CBS Sports Robby Kalland detailed on Sept. 7. "There is no offset for the buyout if Napier gets another job."
Billy Napier is among the college football coaches on the hot seat
It remains to be seen how Florida will proceed, but there was already support in Gainesville to move on from Napier in 2024. The Florida coach may need a minor miracle to be on the sideline again in 2026.
Florida will need to prepare to pay Napier's buyout plus entice another college football coach with a lucrative salary.
"He might need to pull off two or three significant upsets to stabilize the situation," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg detailed on Sept. 10.
"Although the total number of Power 4 openings in the upcoming cycle should rise, Florida would be the biggest, and could trigger movement elsewhere in the SEC or perhaps Big Ten."