Skip to main content

College football news: Nick Saban sets record straight on retirement rumors

Nick Saban is not only the most accomplished coach in college football by far, he's also one of the oldest.

But don't let that lead you to believe he's ready to retire. Which is why he'd like very much if other SEC coaches would stop using his age and false retirement rumors to recruits.

"I love my job. I love it," Saban said on the SEC Network. 

"I love the relationships with the players, I love the competition, the preparation for the games. I just love it. 

"I wish you all would ask all the other coaches who come up here - because they tell the recruits I'm going to retire - ask them how they know I'm going to retire when all I think about is what am I going to do if I retire, because I love what I'm doing now. So how am I going to be happy not coaching?"

Now 70, Saban is the oldest coach in the SEC by almost a decade and one of just two coaches working past his seventh decade in the FBS.

But that number has nothing to do with how well Saban is performing for Alabama, whether it be recruiting, player development, or winning national championships.

Saban holds the all-time college football record with seven national championships in his career, six of which he won with Alabama.

His team played for another national title a year ago, and is the consensus favorite to emerge as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and to contend for another championship.

And there's precedent for successful football coaches to work into and even past their 70s: Bobby Bowden coached until he was 80 and Joe Paterno until he was 84.

If you can do the job, you can do the job. And there's no one in college football who has done the job better than Nick Saban.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

alabama football nick saban
News

College football: Nick Saban sets record straight on retirement rumors

By College Football HQ Staff14 seconds ago
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on weapons and marijuana charges ahead of SEC Media Days.
News

Texas A&M football player arrested on weapons, marijuana charge

By College Football HQ Staff1 hour ago
nick saban
News

Paul Finebaum shares funny story about Nick Saban's wardrobe

By College Football HQ Staff1 hour ago
ncaa college football fake injuries
News

How the SEC plans to stop fake injuries in college football

By College Football HQ Staff2 hours ago
college-football-schedule-rankings
News

College football insider reveals which conference could cease to exist

By College Football HQ Staff2 hours ago
college football large 328672
News

Former college football player dead at 35

By College Football HQ Staff3 hours ago
Michael Mayer, one of the best tight ends in college football, powers the Notre Dame offense.
News

College football insider updates Notre Dame's realignment situation

By College Football HQ Staff16 hours ago
college football rankings georgia
News

College football analyst predicts shocking upset in SEC this season

By College Football HQ Staff20 hours ago