David Pollack predicts SEC home underdog will win on Saturday
College football analyst and former ESPN broadcaster David Pollack believes Missouri has what it takes to stun Alabama this weekend. On Thursday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, he picked the Tigers to defeat the Crimson Tide at home, calling it a potential turning point for both programs as Missouri looks to remain undefeated and Alabama tries to extend its SEC win streak.
Pollack said Missouri’s balance and rest advantage could be crucial, while Alabama faces another difficult test after consecutive emotional wins. He noted that Missouri’s quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy form one of the nation’s most productive backfields, and that the Tigers’ offensive line has consistently opened lanes for explosive plays.
Pribula’s mobility may decide the game, forcing Alabama’s defense to handle a dual-threat attack it has struggled against this season. “Hardy’s going to be a problem,” Pollack said, adding that Missouri’s offense “has been humming at 40–45 points a game.”
Missouri Seeks First Win Over Alabama Since 1975
It has been nearly five decades since Missouri last beat Alabama, and none of the meetings since have been close. The Tigers, now 5-0, enter their biggest home game of the Eli Drinkwitz era ranked No. 14 nationally. They’ve dominated opponents like South Carolina and UMass and spent their bye week focusing on refining details ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
Drinkwitz said this Alabama team, led by first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, represents the kind of physical challenge Missouri must conquer to reach playoff contention. “They know who they are,” Drinkwitz said earlier in the week, praising Alabama’s improvement since its season-opening loss to Florida State. DeBoer returned the respect, pointing to Missouri’s consistency under Drinkwitz and the stability of a program that has produced back-to-back 10-win seasons.
The Tigers hope to have All-American tackle Cayden Green back in the lineup, while Hardy continues to lead the SEC in rushing yards with 730 and nine touchdowns. Pribula, meanwhile, owns the conference’s highest completion percentage at 75.9, evidence of how efficient Missouri’s passing game has become.
Alabama counters with quarterback Ty Simpson, the SEC’s leading passer at 1,478 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception, and wide receiver Germie Bernard, who averages more than 15 yards per catch. The Crimson Tide’s defensive improvement in recent weeks has steadied their rise after an early setback, but their run defense will face its toughest test yet against Hardy’s downhill power.
Missouri and Alabama meet Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on ABC.