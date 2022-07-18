College football news: SEC commish's "Trump" comment goes viral

Skip to main content

College football news: SEC commissioner's "Trump" comment goes viral

SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday as the unofficial beginning of the college football preseason with commissioner Greg Sankey opening the festivities.

Sankey discussed many important topics facing the SEC and college football as a whole, including NIL, the transfer portal, and the latest realignment.

In part, he discussed the bombshell move by the Big Ten to accept the membership of USC and UCLA, a decision that will forever change the face of the sport.

Asked if the SEC's move to add Texas and Oklahoma "trumped" the Big Ten's expansion plans, Sankey answered, "I'm not sure we want to use the word 'trumped' all the time these days. Got to be careful about that."

The comment is obviously a reference to former President Donald Trump, around whom there has always been an intense level of disagreement and polarization.

Trump is still clearly a very touchy subject around the country less than two years after the hotly contested 2020 election, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the continued debate around him and his presidency.

His opponents openly despise him, and his supporters still show very strong loyalty.

As to recent college football realignment, the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC would seem to "trump" the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. At least on the football field.

Texas and OU are projected by analysts to be future contenders for the College Football Playoff, whereas UCLA is not, and USC is still a program in transition.

But one thing seems apparent: the Big Ten's move could turn up making more money after the conference extended its reach to the lucrative Los Angeles media market.

When it comes to bringing in the TV money, the Big Ten could still hold the trump card.

More from College Football HQ

Everything Greg Sankey said at SEC Media Days

Update on when Texas, Oklahoma could join the SEC

Where SEC stands on College Football Playoff expansion

College football realignment: SEC commish takes a shot at the Big Ten

SEC boss updates conference's expansion plans

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

college football large 328672
News

College football news: SEC commish's "Trump" comment goes viral

By College Football HQ Staff10 seconds ago
Georgia hoists the College Football Playoff national championship trophy after its victory over Alabama.
News

Update on where SEC stands on College Football Playoff expansion

By College Football HQ Staff15 minutes ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opened Media Days with comments on college football realignment and expansion.
News

Everything Greg Sankey said at SEC Media Days 2022

By College Football HQ Staff1 hour ago
college football oklahoma
News

CFB realignment: Update on when Texas/OU will join SEC

By College Football HQ Staff1 hour ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opened Media Days with comments on college football realignment and expansion.
News

CFB realignment: SEC commish takes a shot at Big Ten

By College Football HQ Staff4 hours ago
college football sec
News

College football realignment: SEC boss updates expansion plans

By College Football HQ Staff4 hours ago
college football large 010468
Schedules

Big Ten Football Media Days attendees announced

By College Football HQ Staff5 hours ago
Top 25 college football rankings
Rankings

Predicting SEC football win totals for the 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff6 hours ago