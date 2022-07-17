College football player retires from the game after suicide attempt

Skip to main content

College football news: UCLA player Thomas Cole retires after suicide attempt

UCLA offensive lineman Thomas Cole announced his retirement from college football after revealing he attempted to commit suicide earlier this year.

Cole said he has not been at the UCLA football facilities since January after he tried to take his own life.

Cole thanked the UCLA staff for helping him reach "a much brighter outlook for my future" before announcing he will leave football for good.

"After many months of thorough consideration I have come to the conclusion that football is not conducive for my mental health, and there is more to my life than the game of football," Cole wrote. 

Cole thanked the program and UCLA players for helping to give him "so much joy and laughter in a time of immense personal suffering."

"For these friendships I am forever thankful," he said. "I will miss competing and the game of football. But I will mostly miss the people it has brought into my life."

Cole then included a message for anyone else who may be dealing with mental health struggled, may have attempted suicide, or may be considering it.

"For all of those who may be struggling, you are not alone and you are loved," he said. 

"It is ok to ask for help. Thank you to my family for being so loving during this process of learning to live again."

