College football picks: Week 11 predictions by ESPN GameDay

Week 11 of the college football season is upon us with a Saturday full of impactful games that will help sort out the conference and playoff races up to now.

The major players in the SEC and Big Ten are all in action as Georgia looks to build on its statement win over Tennessee from last week and potentially clinch a berth in the SEC Championship Game as early as this weekend.

Ohio State and Michigan are hoping to win their games and stay undefeated in order to use the result of The Game in a few weeks' time to earn a spot in the Big Ten title game and from there, in the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, TCU is trying to stay in the lead for the Big 12 on the road to challenger Texas, and Clemson wants to stay at one loss with Louisville coming to Death Valley and a berth in the ACC Championship Game coming up soon.

Week 11 college football picks

Florida State at Syracuse. Kirk Herbstreit was the lone vote in favor of the Orange in this ACC contest, with the others picking the Seminoles. College Football HQ pick: Florida State by 10

Louisville at Clemson. Everybody except Pat McAfee went with Clemson to continue its home win streak. College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 9

North Carolina at Wake Forest. Herbstreit was the only one on set to choose the Demon Deacons while the others sided with ACC Coastal favorite UNC. College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 4

UCF at Tulane. All three regular hosts sided with Tulane to hold off UCF at home and maintain its position at the top of the AAC standings. College Football HQ pick: UCF by 5

Purdue at Illinois. Herbstreit was the sole dissenter on the crew to pick Purdue in an upset over the Big Ten West favorite Illini. College Football HQ pick: Illinois by 6

Washington at Oregon. The crew is on the Ducks to extend their win streak to nine and stay in the front of the Pac-12 title hunt. College Football HQ pick: Oregon by 11

Kansas State at Baylor. The three regular analysts all selected Baylor to hold off the Wildcats. College Football HQ pick: Baylor by 9

Alabama at Ole Miss. A unanimous vote in favor of the Crimson Tide to avoid a third loss in the regular season. College Football HQ pick: Alabama by 10

LSU at Arkansas. The regular pickers selected LSU to come out of Fayetteville with a win against an Arkansas team missing quarterback KJ Jefferson. College Football HQ pick: LSU by 4

TCU at Texas. Desmond Howard picked TCU to pull off the upset on the road and stay undefeated while Pat McAfee and guest picker Jordan Spieth (and Texas fan) sided with the Longhorns. College Football HQ pick: TCU by 7

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Power Rankings: College football power rankings for Week 11

Place your bets: Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Week 11 picks: Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

CFP rankings: College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Let's go bowling: Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

Teams on notice: College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

College football pick 'em: Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

Week 11 rankings: College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook