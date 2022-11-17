College football Week 12 picks, score predictions for biggest games

There are just two games left in the college football regular season before Championship Saturday and the playoff and bowl selection takes place, so there's plenty still on the line as we make our picks for the top Week 12 games.

That slate includes two major matchups in the Pac-12, a conference that hasn't received a lot of love from the College Football Playoff selection committee, but which has two games pitting top 25 ranked teams against each other.

Oregon, fresh off its second loss of the season, hosts defending conference champion Utah, while USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with access to the Pac-12 title game and maybe the playoff on the line at the Rose Bowl.

TCU goes on the road against a struggling but still fighting Baylor team, hoping to stay undefeated and clinging to the No. 4 position in the CFP rankings with other teams waiting to take that spot should the Horned Frogs misstep.

Week 12 college football picks

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff poll and game lines are courtesy of the SI Sportsbook

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-18)

This game looked a lot better a few weeks ago, but the Illini have dropped two straight, losing their firm grip on the Big Ten West, as their usually great defense allowed 54 combined points in that time. Michigan is a top 5 team nationally both offensively and defensively, posting over 41 points per game and Blake Corum is virtually guaranteed to rush for over 100 yards.

College Football HQ pick: Michigan wins, 33-16

No. 4 TCU (-3) at Baylor

The Frogs proved they can play defense in last week's win at Texas, an important addition to their playoff resume, but there's no room for error, especially going on the road to a Baylor team that itself plays some good D, the second best in the Big 12 in a major test for TCU's undefeated record.

College Football HQ pick: TCU wins, 33-30

No. 19 Kansas State (-7.5) at West Virginia

Sitting right behind TCU, the Wildcats are poised to take the other spot in the Big 12 title game and have the power on the ground to test a Mountaineer defense that ranks 101st nationally in total production and is 66th against the run. Will Howard looked great in reserve after Adrian Martinez went down with an injury, throwing three touchdowns in a big win over Baylor, and Deuce Vaughn is over 1,000 yards rushing.

College Football HQ pick: Kansas State wins, 31-23

No. 1 Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky

Back in the preseason, this was supposed to be a bigger game than it is now, unless the Wildcats, who have lost four of their last six games, can inject some life into their offense. Will Levis' draft stock is dropping like a stone and now he lines up against a Georgia pass rush that flattened the Vols' top-ranked offense.

College Football HQ pick: Georgia wins, 37-13

No. 2 Ohio State (-27.5) at Maryland

The vaunted Terps offense went into hibernation the last two weeks, getting outscored 53-10, while the Buckeyes' attack, led by Heisman contender quarterback CJ Stroud, has kept things predictable. But watch how Ohio State deals with its depth running the ball: starter TreVeyon Henderson and backup Miyan Williams are both dealing with injuries.

College Football HQ pick: Ohio State wins, 43-13

No. 7 USC (-1.5) at No. 16 UCLA

Pac-12 officials are properly rooting for USC here, if we're being honest, as it's the last chance this league has to make the playoff. It's a tall order, given how out of sorts the Trojans' defense has looked at times this season. UCLA just dropped one at home to Arizona, but has the 1-2 punch on offense with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback and Zach Charbonnet running the ball to give Southern Cal fits on intermediate gains, posting 39.5 points per game.

College Football HQ pick: USC wins, 37-34

No. 14 Ole Miss (-2.5) at Arkansas

This game was a 52-51 thriller for the Rebels a year ago, when both these teams had considerably more to play for. Neither side is in that position this year, as the Rebs just dropped another one to the Tide and the Hogs are 5-5. Both teams can run all day, but the Razorbacks have questions at quarterback with KJ Jefferson injured.

College Football HQ pick: Ole Miss wins, 33-27

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (-3)

A week ago, this game was supposed to have a pretty big influence on how the College Football Playoff would finally look. But then Oregon lost a second game, at home to Washington, all but squashing their nascent playoff chances. The Ducks are still fourth nationally, averaging over 42 points per game, and Bo Nix has 38 all-purpose touchdowns while hitting 73 percent of his throws. He'll face a Utes defense that is top 25 overall and 10th in turnover margin.

College Football HQ pick: Oregon wins, 31-27

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7.5)

Bedlam is always a good time, even if neither of these teams is going to the College Football Playoff, and especially with this rivalry winding down to its last few games as the Sooners prepare to leave for the SEC. OSU is a question mark at quarterback, though Spencer Sanders did come off the bench from his injury to throw a TD late last week. Dillon Gabriel is second in the Big 12 in passer rating and third with 16 passing TDs and Eric Gray hit over 100 yards rushing in his last four games. But the Cowboys can play defense, whereas the Sooners, not so much.

College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State wins, 34-28

