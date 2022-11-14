College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 12 games

Just like that, we're down to only two more regular season games before college football moves to Championship Saturday and from there to the bowl and playoff postseason.

But there's still a lot of meaningful football to be played before then, especially in the Pac-12, which brings us two games featuring ranked teams going head to head that will have a huge influence on how that league's title race shakes out.

USC and UCLA will renew their rivalry this weekend, pitting a resurgent Trojans team loaded on offense and questionable on defense against a Bruins team that has solid playmakers, but just lost at home to unranked Arizona last weekend.

Oregon just lost its second game of the season and with it likely a shot at the College Football Playoff, but this week's game at home against Utah will go a long way in settling the Pac-12 title hunt.

College Football HQ makes our predictions against the spread heading into an important Week 12 slate of games across the country.

ATS college football picks for Week 12

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-17.5). Once the favorites in the Big Ten West, the Illini averaged under 20 points in two straight losses, but still pack a punch defensively and could get lead back Chase Brown on the field after an injury scare. It's still not enough to stop Michigan's superb combo of its ground attack and these receivers on the outside. ATS pick: Michigan by 21, covers

No. 4 TCU (-3) at Baylor. Still perfect and clinging to a top-four spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Horned Frogs are holding their own in very close games this season and despite Baylor being home, it's 0-3 against ranked teams. TCU is 8-1-1 against the spread. ATS pick: TCU by 6 covers

No. 19 Kansas State (-7.5) at West Virginia. K-State has played some real good football and some real bad football this year and quarterback Adrian Martinez is dealing with another injury. The Mountaineers are on the edge of making a bowl and will be desperate at home, but the Wildcats can control the game on the ground. ATS pick: Kansas State by 3, doesn't cover

No. 1 Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky. Who are the Wildcats at this point, losing four of the last six, most recently at home to Vanderbilt? Good for just over 26 points per game, the UK offense doesn't have the muscle right now to fend off Georgia's aggressive pursuit off the edges, or the horses to contend with the Bulldogs' speed on the perimeter. ATS pick: Georgia by 24, covers

No. 2 Ohio State (-27.5) at Maryland. The Buckeyes have piled on 139 points the last two times out against the Terps, whose skilled offense slid into neutral the last two weeks by scoring just 10 combined points, both losses, and may not be able to find much against OSU's improved back seven. ATS pick: Ohio State by 31, covers

Miami at No. 9 Clemson (-19.5). Mario Cristobal's debut season at The U has resulted in a 5-5 mark so far with some bad losses, and it's won just two of 10 against the spread. Clemson has the pieces in the front seven to hold down the Canes at the point of attack while the Tigers' offense sputters its way to another win on the road to the ACC title game. Stay at one loss and Clemson could still be in the playoff chase. ATS pick: Clemson by 20, covers

No. 5 Tennessee (-21.5) at South Carolina. Wanting to impress the College Football Playoff committee, Josh Heupel will get aggressive and UT is a respectable 8-2 against the spread, but the Vols average 26.5 points per game on the road, compared to 55.2 ppg at home. Granted, Carolina isn't Georgia, but travel does take something out of this offense. ATS pick: Tennessee by 19, doesn't cover

No. 14 Ole Miss (-2.5) at Arkansas. The Rebels have to be kicking themselves after having the Tide on the ropes last week, especially with how well Quinshon Judkins ran the ball. Arkansas can move on the ground, too, but also has a question mark at quarterback with KJ Jefferson injured and its backups combining for 12 completions last week. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 6, covers

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7). OU owns Bedlam historically, but Brent Venables' maiden season has been fraught with defensive problems and the Sooners are just 1-3 against the spread when it's under 10. ATS pick: Oklahoma State by 6, upsets

No. 7 USC (-1.5) at No. 16 UCLA. The Bruins are coming off an ugly loss at home to Arizona and the Trojans are a big unanswered question on defense. UCLA will run early and often while Caleb Williams will test this back seven unit. Whoever has the ball last, wins. ATS pick: USC by 5, covers

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (-3). The winner of this one takes a big step towards the Pac-12 title, but at two losses is likely out of the College Football Playoff. Both teams can run the ball over 200 yards per game, but the Utes have 1 win in 4 tries on the road against the spread. ATS pick: Oregon by 5, covers

