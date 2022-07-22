Skip to main content

College football players association in talks with Big Ten. Is a labor union next?

It's a new era in college football, especially surrounding issues of player freedom.

The radical reform of the transfer portal has created what's in effect a free agency system, and the new NIL rules allow players to make money legally for the first time.

Now, some players in the Big Ten are going one step further, joining up with a players association that's now getting attention from power brokers in the conference.

Led by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, the College Football Players Association is in talks with the Big Ten on some major issues, according to More Perfect Union, a labor advocacy group.

Including the potential sharing of revenue and getting better medical care for current and former players.

ESPN confirmed the report of conversation between the group and the Big Ten.

Last July, the College Football Players Association (CFBPA) formally launched with the goal of promoting labor organization among NCAA football players.

While this is an interesting development, it's important to note that the College Football Players Association is not, strictly speaking, a labor union.

This group is an association that aims to represent players' interests, but reportedly is not ruling out unionization in the future.

Something which became at least a theoretical possibility after a memo emerged last year from the top lawyer at the National Labor Relations Board.

That memo noted that college football players should be legally considered as employees of their universities.

Whether or not college football players will be able to form a union in the future, it does appear the sport is moving in the direction of players having a much larger say.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

college football large 010468
News

College football players association talking to Big Ten. Is a labor union next?

By College Football HQ Staff18 minutes ago
tennessee vols football
News

Tennessee football hit with 18 NCAA violations from Pruitt era

By College Football HQ Staff1 hour ago
A scene at Florida during an SEC college football game.
Rankings

SEC predicted order of finish for 2022 college football season

By College Football HQ Staff1 hour ago
There has been plenty of movement in the college football transfer portal.
News

Crazy stat on college football QBs in the transfer portal

By College Football HQ Staff5 hours ago
auburn football bo jackson
News

College football legend Bo Jackson helps pay for Uvalde victims' funerals

By College Football HQ Staff6 hours ago
Prior to kickoff at a college football game in the ACC.
News

NCAA could kill 'one-time' rule in college football transfer portal

By College Football HQ StaffJul 21, 2022 12:45 PM EDT
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after winning the College Football Playoff national championship.
News

Georgia signs football coach Kirby Smart to landmark contract extension

By College Football HQ StaffJul 21, 2022 12:04 PM EDT
college football large
News

NCAA proposes change to college football transfer portal

By College Football HQ StaffJul 21, 2022 11:53 AM EDT