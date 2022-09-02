Bombshell as College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams: report

College Football Playoff expansion is here (or soon will be)

Get ready for an expanded College Football Playoff.

Members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted to expand the CFP format to 12 teams, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The vote was unanimous.

The 12-team model will be introduced in the 2026 football season, after the current CFP contract expires, according to the report.

SI reports that the expanded format could emerge in 2024, 2025, or 2026, but the date is being left for commissioners to determine.

The decision represents a major turnaround in the expansion process, which appeared to be dead in the water after a failed vote to expand.

CFP will expand — What happens now?

The decision to expand the College Football Playoff is just the first step in making sure the field actually does move from four to 12 teams.

Now, it's up to the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who together make up the CFP Management Committee, to actually implement the expansion.

That committee will meet in Irving, Tex., on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The primary decision to be made is how teams would qualify for the playoff.

A CFP subcommittee made up of commissioners originally developed a 12-team playoff model last summer that included six automatic qualifiers — the 6 highest-ranked conference champions — and 6 at-large teams.

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system. Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

