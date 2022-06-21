What could have been, and what could be in the future

College Football Playoff expansion is off the table — for now.

The powers that be were unable to agree on an expanded playoff in time for the 2023 season, which means we'll probably see a four-team event until at least 2026.

But with all the benefits that come from expansion — namely, an enormous pile of cash for every school and TV network involved — we should see more teams added to the playoff system eventually.

How many? Some speculation is centered around a six-team playoff, while others are centered around eight teams. But the broader consensus is that a 12 team format is the way forward for the CFP.

What would the event have looked like in years past with a dozen teams on the field?

First, here's the proposed format

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy

The four highest-ranked conference champions receive the top four seeds and get a first-round bye. (This rule excludes independents like Notre Dame and BYU.)

The teams ranked No. 5 through No. 12 play each other at the home stadium of the higher-ranked team. Here's a look at the proposed first-round.

No. 1 seed: Bye

No. 2 seed: Bye

No. 3 seed: Bye

No. 4 seed: Bye

No. 12 seed at No. 5 seed

No. 11 seed at No. 6 seed

No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed

No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed

Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be moved into existing bowl games. The two remaining teams will play the College Football Playoff national championship game at a neutral site.

Here's a closer look at what could have been.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff in 2021, its first national championship since 1980

Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Baylor Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh/Georgia winner vs. Baylor

Utah/Notre Dame winner vs. Cincinnati

Michigan State/Ohio State winner vs. Michigan

Oklahoma State/Ole Miss winner vs. Alabama

Winning the Big 12 would have clinched Baylor a first-round bye under the expanded format, and a date with the winner from Pitt vs. Georgia.

And we would have had at least two rematches in the Big Ten between Michigan State, Ohio State, and Michigan. In addition to a probable rematch between Cincinnati and the Irish and Alabama and Ole Miss.

Nick Saban holds the college football record with seven national championships

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Oklahoma Notre Dame Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Georgia Iowa State Indiana Coastal Carolina

Coastal/ND winner vs. Oklahoma

Indiana/Texas A&M winner vs. Ohio State

Iowa State/Florida winner vs. Clemson

Georgia/Cincinnati winner vs. Alabama

Bad news for the Pac-12 in this scenario. Not one of the conference's teams made it.

Not even Oregon, its champion. Cincinnati (ranked 8th) and Coastal (12th) would be the higher ranking conference champions, over the 25th-ranked Ducks.

Oklahoma would jump to fourth as Big 12 champions, instead of sixth, where they finished in the actual CFP Top 25 rankings, and earn a first-round bye.

Cincy would host Georgia in their stadium, instead of playing in the Bulldogs in Atlanta, where they did in the Peach Bowl.

Joe Burrow led LSU's record-breaking offense to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2019

LSU Ohio State Clemson Oklahoma Georgia Oregon Baylor Wisconsin Florida Penn State Utah Memphis

Memphis/Georgia winner vs. Oklahoma

Utah/Oregon winner vs. Clemson

Baylor/Penn State winner vs. Ohio State

Florida/Wisconsin winner vs. LSU

Oregon and Memphis were conference champions in 2019, in addition to the top four.

Oregon is one of two Pac-12 teams to make it that year, but there would be a rematch of the conference title game against Utah.

Auburn was in play until mid-November, but lost to fourth-ranked Georgia as the then-12 seed.

Clemson routed Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game of 2019

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Michigan UCF Washington Florida LSU Penn State

ND/Penn State winner vs. Ohio State

LSU/Georgia winner vs. Oklahoma

Florida/Michigan winner vs. Clemson

UCF/Washington winner vs. Alabama

One interesting rule about the proposed new College Football Playoff: Notre Dame can't have a bye week. That's because only conference champions can earn the first-round bye.

Big Ten champ Ohio State — which ranked sixth that year — would in this case jump to fourth over non-champions ND and Georgia.

The Irish went 12-0 that year, and Ohio State went 12-1 (losing to Purdue), but this rule was actually Notre Dame's idea: Irish AD Jack Swarbrick was in the working group that worked out this expansion idea.

Oklahoma was an early fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings

Clemson Oklahoma Georgia Ohio State Alabama Wisconsin Auburn USC Penn State Miami Washington UCF

UCF/Alabama winner vs. Ohio State

Washington/Wisconsin winner vs. Georgia

Miami/Auburn winner vs. Oklahoma

USC/Penn State winner vs. Clemson

Alabama made the College Football Playoff that year, despite not playing in the SEC title game.

In this format, the Tide would be relegated to a first-round game at home against an undefeated UCF. And Auburn, who beat Bama and Georgia, but lost the rematch with the Bulldogs in the SEC title game, would make the CFP.

Ohio State, which ranked fifth that season, would have made it, jumping Alabama.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2021

Alabama Clemson Washington Penn State Ohio State Michigan Oklahoma Wisconsin USC Colorado Florida State Western Michigan

W. Mich./Ohio State winner vs. Penn St.

Florida St./Michigan winner vs. Washington

Colorado/Oklahoma winner vs. Clemson

USC/Wisconsin winner vs. Alabama

Talk about a banner year for the Big Ten. The conference has four teams in this lineup. Penn State beat OSU and then won the league with two losses.

But in real life, the CFP put the Buckeyes (who beat four ranked teams, including at Oklahoma) in ahead of PSU that year.

Dabo Swinney led Clemson to a pair of College Football Playoff national championships

Clemson Alabama Michigan State Oklahoma Iowa Stanford Ohio State Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina TCU Houston

Houston/Iowa winner vs. Oklahoma

TCU/Stanford winner vs. Michigan State

North Carolina/Ohio State winner vs. Alabama

Florida State/Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson

Ohio State fans would like this ranking after a late-season loss to Michigan State.

In reality, that game knocked OSU out of the Big Ten race and the playoff, and denied them a shot at back-to-back titles. An expanded format would also book a rematch against Alabama, who the Bucks beat in the first College Football Playoff semifinal.

Ohio State won the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship

Alabama Oregon Florida State Ohio State Baylor TCU Mississippi State Michigan State Ole Miss Arizona Kansas State Boise State

Boise State/Baylor winner vs. Ohio State

Kansas St./TCU winner vs. Florida State

Arizona/Miss. St. winner vs. Oregon

Ole Miss/Michigan St. winner vs. Alabama

Good look for the state of Mississippi, which gets both its major college football programs in the playoff. MSU was the top-ranked team in the first-ever CFP poll, and the Rebels were in fourth place.

But both teams had mid-season losses and fell out of contention in December.

Baylor and TCU both had one loss — TCU's was to Baylor in a shootout — but both Texas teams would have made it under this format.

Total CFP conference bids, 2014-21

In an expanded 12-team field

Big Ten: 23

SEC: 22

Big 12: 14

ACC: 13

Pac-12: 12

AAC: 6

Independent: 2

M-West: 1

MAC: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Some of the argument against CFP expansion is that the SEC would dominate even more than it has, and, yes, we certainly would see more of that conference.

But there would have been slightly more parity, too, as the Big Ten would have had the slight edge over the SEC in terms of schools earning playoff bids.

Alabama would do most of the SEC's heavy lifting and Ohio State much of the Big Ten's, but both leagues would get more schools in on the action, too.

Put together, the Big Ten and SEC would have made up over 47 percent of all College Football Playoff teams in a 12 team format. But that doesn't mean other schools wouldn't be in on the fun.

Which teams would have earned the most College Football Playoff berths? Sure, it's the usual suspects, but a lot more schools would have had some fun, too.

Big Ten

Ohio State, 8

Michigan State, 3

Penn State, 4

Wisconsin, 3

Michigan, 3

Iowa, 1

Indiana, 1

SEC

Alabama, 7

Georgia, 5

Florida, 3

LSU, 2

Ole Miss, 2

Auburn, 1

Texas A&M, 1

Mississippi State, 1

Big 12

Oklahoma, 6

Baylor, 3

TCU, 2

Kansas State, 1

Iowa State, 1

Oklahoma State, 1

ACC

Clemson, 6

Florida State, 3

North Carolina, 1

Miami, 1

Notre Dame, 1*

Pittsburgh, 1

* Notre Dame was an ACC member for football in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic

Pac-12

Washington, 3

USC, 2

Oregon, 2

Utah, 2

Arizona, 1

Stanford, 1

Colorado, 1

AAC

UCF, 2

Cincinnati, 2

Memphis, 1

Houston, 1

Independent

Notre Dame, 3

Mountain West

Boise State, 1

Mid-American

Western Michigan, 1

At least half of the Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC would have made the CFP at least once in this format.

Under the existing system, five programs — Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame — have taken almost 80 percent of the spots in the final four semifinal.

By expanding, the College Football Playoff can head off arguably the biggest critique against it. Going forward, there will be a lot more representation in the sport's most important event.

Provided, that is, if the playoff actually does expand.

