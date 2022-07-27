College football realignment: Big Ten considering 7 more schools

Skip to main content

College football realignment: Big Ten considering 7 schools for expansion, per report

College football realignment is in the air again after USC and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten in 2024, and now it appears the conference might not be done yet.

The league has identified seven more schools as a target for potential expansion, according to a report from the Action Network.

Those schools: Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami, and Florida State, per the report.

This isn't the first time that several of these schools have been connected to the Big Ten, with Notre Dame, Oregon, and Washington long the subject of rumors after news of the league's most recent expansion broke.

The conference wants to get a deeper hold on the West Coast media market and adding the Ducks and Huskies would give the Big Ten what remain the two premier programs of the Pac-12.

And of course the Big Ten hasn't kept their interest in Notre Dame a secret, with officials inside the conference openly saying they want to court the Fighting Irish.

But the mention of the two ACC schools and the other two Pac-12 members is a new development.

Stanford and Cal are two legendary college football rivals and both sit in the highly valuable San Francisco media market, home to Silicon Valley and many Big Ten graduates already.

And it appears the Big Ten wants to dip its toe into the state of Florida, not only another important media center, but a hotbed of the nation's most elite high school football players and a seriously contested recruiting ground.

A source told the Action Network that the process of the Big Ten adding more schools could take "two months or two years" as the conference looks for further expansion.

“Literally every Power Five conference school not in the SEC has reached out to the Big Ten,” according to the report. “University presidents, athletic directors, senior women administrators, you name it.”

