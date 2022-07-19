College football insider updates Notre Dame's realignment situation

The one big question hanging over the college football realignment process is if Notre Dame will join a conference in the future.

The school has maintained its independence from the start - going back 135 years - but the changing economic climate of college football could change that.

Could the Irish be able to weather the storm and avoid joining a conference? ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel laid out what the current scene is like.

“Right now on the landscape, the only program remaining not in the so-called Power 2 that could deliver plus pro rata – meaning these schools are getting $70-80 million – the only school that can actually deliver more than that right now is Notre Dame,” Thamel said on ESPN.

“So they are the prettiest girl on the dance floor, as we’ve said. It’s become clear to me in the last few weeks – since this acquisition of USC and UCLA – that Notre Dame is not going to be in any hurry.

Notre Dame is one major piece in the college football realignment puzzle

“Now, eventually, they may be forced into a league. But they have a television agreement, and the CFP arrangement, and their access to it are really their two north stars going forward.

“A safe way to look at Notre Dame is that there’s four years left on their NBC deal and there’s four years left on the CFP deal.

“And when you look at both of those things, two years from now we’ll probably have a pretty good idea of what the CFP looks like, and we’ll have a pretty good idea what Notre Dame looks like.”

Notre Dame's deal with NBC expires in 2025 and reports indicate that the school will attempt to ask for $75 million in its next media contract.

RELATED: Notre Dame reportedly sets a price for its football independence

But in order to pay that kind of money, the network would have to acquire another college football property to air on Saturdays around Fighting Irish games.

Access to a major TV network and the College Football Playoff have been the two keys to Notre Dame's independence.

If either of those things should change, the school may have to finally join a conference.

Whatever happens or doesn't happen, Notre Dame will take its time.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook