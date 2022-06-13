First look at Arch Manning in an Alabama football uniform

The race to sign Arch Manning continues as the 2023 college football recruiting cycle heats up. Now, the No. 1 recruit is back on the road and turning heads.

Manning visited with Alabama most recently, taking in the Crimson Tide facilities once again, along with a few other recruits the school hopes to sign.

The visit also gave us our first glimpse at Arch Manning in an Alabama football uniform.

But will this also be our last glimpse? In the three-school race to sign Manning, most analysts on the ground believe that Alabama is in retreat.

Especially after the Crimson Tide signed 4-star 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein, a one-time Texas A&M pledge, recently.

That move seemed to imply that Manning may look elsewhere to commit, a situation where he would be more assured of the eventual starting job.

That expectation was reflected in the most recent On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projections, which give Texas and Georgia the heads-up to sign Manning.

Texas leads the race with a 50.3 percent chance to land the quarterback, followed by Georgia at 44.0 percent. Alabama is third at 3.8 percent, a rise from the 2.1 percent the Tide has when Manning took his visit to Georgia in early June.

247Sports says the race is too early to call, with no Crystal Ball predictions as of yet.

The betting website Oddschecker projects Texas as the favorite, with even odds, with Georgia right behind at +150. Alabama checks in at +2000.

Manning is a consensus 5-star prospect and the universal selection as the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class.

