Clemson clinched its biggest grab yet in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle as defensive lineman Peter Woods pledged to the Tigers.

Woods is the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 5 ranked player from the state of Alabama, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Woods also checks in as the No. 24 overall player in the nation at any position.

As a junior last year, Woods recorded 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Clemson gives Woods the best chance

"A big part of who I am as a person and just being so close to my family and knowing that I have another family away from home," he told ESPN.

"And then the Clemson staff and the Clemson players and just knowing that staff is going to do whatever it takes to make me a better man at the end of the day, regardless of how I succeed at football. That's all you can ask for."

Woods was projected to sign with Clemson with a 96.3 percent odds, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

But it was pretty close, listening to Woods, who visited with Alabama three times and said he was leaning pretty heavily towards the Crimson Tide.

Alabama was winning this race, until it wasn't

“It was not an easy decision,” Woods said, via On3.

“I was Alabama until the very moment I told Coach Swinney that I was all in. Just had to get over that hump. I had to make sure I was going to the school I chose for the right reasons, and that is why I made the decision on Clemson. I’m going to Clemson to become a better man, a better player, a better person, and I am doing what I feel is best for me.

“I want to write my own story, write my own narrative, and be who I want to be. My story is going to be written at Clemson.”

Clemson placed No. 4 nationally in the college football recruiting rankings after Woods' pledge, behind No. 3 Texas, No. 2 Ohio State, and leader Notre Dame.

Peter Woods recruit scouting report

“Compact defensive lineman creates disruption with first-step quickness and speed in pursuit. Smaller than most of his fellow top defensive line prospects at around 6-foot-2, 280 pounds.

“Highly productive and disruptive while starring for one of the more talented high school teams in the Southeast. Lines up inside and at end for Thompson High. Has some of the best play speed we’ve seen from a defensive lineman nationally.

“Runs like a linebacker in pursuit. Makes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high clip. Elevated his play as a junior. Likely projects as a three-technique long-term. Lacks prototypical length for top prospects at the position.” — according to Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

