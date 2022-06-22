College football recruiting: Elite 11 Finals Quarterback Roster Announced
One of the premier dates on the college football recruiting calendar is set as the Elite 11 Finals bring together the best quarterbacks from across America.
This year — the 23rd for Elite 11 — finds the nation's top prospects on the same field taking part in a three-day meeting for training and competition.
The event boasts some serious alumni over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recent recruits like Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
Let's take a closer look at which prospects in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle will be on hand in Los Angeles on June 28-30 to make their case as the best college-bound quarterback in the country.
College football recruiting: Elite 11 Finals Roster
Malachi Nelson
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 2 quarterback
School: Los Alamitos (CA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to USC
Nico Iamaleava
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 3 quarterback
School: Long Beach Poly (CA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Tennessee
Dante Moore
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 4 quarterback
School: Martin Luther King (MI)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted
Christopher Vizzina
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 5 quarterback
School: Briarwood Christian (AL)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Clemson
Jackson Arnold
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 6 quarterback
School: Guyer (TX)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Oklahoma
Jalen Rashada
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 7 quarterback
School: Pittsburg (CA)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted
Eli Holstein
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 8 quarterback
School: Zachary (LA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Alabama
Rickie Collins
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 10 quarterback
School: Woodlawn (LA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Purdue
Pierce Clarkson
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 11 quarterback
School: St. John Bosco (CA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Louisville
Avery Johnson
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 12 quarterback
School: Maize (KS)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted
Austin Novosad
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 13 quarterback
School: Dripping Springs (TX)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Baylor
JJ Kohl
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 14 quarterback
School: Ankeny (IA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Iowa State
Chris Parson
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 16 quarterback
School: Ravenwood (TN)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Florida State
Kenny Minchey
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 22 quarterback
School: Pope John Paul II (TN)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Pittsburgh
Brock Glenn
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 23 quarterback
School: Lausanne (TN)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted
Marcus Stokes
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 26 quarterback
School: Nease (FL)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Penn State
Malachi Singleton
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 27 quarterback
School: North Cobb (GA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Arkansas
Brady Drogosh
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 31 quarterback
School: De La Salle (MI)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Cincinnati
Zane Flores
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 35 quarterback
School: Gretna (NE)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Oklahoma State
Emory Williams
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 42 quarterback
School: Milton (FL)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Miami
