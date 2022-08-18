Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral

From now on, the folks over at the Florida State football recruiting office might want to do a quick typo check on their offers to prospects.

Recently, the Seminoles sent out an offer letter for 4-star edge rusher Lamont Green, Jr. Or, in their words, an "offcial" offer.

The gaffe didn't prevent Green from committing to Florida State, but the typo is the latest in a recent line of goofs from the Seminoles' social media staff.

Like the time FSU wanted to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Day with an edited image of the civil rights leader appearing to do a Tomahawk Chop.

Or the time Florida State wanted to count down how many days there was until the start of the 2019 football season.

Was it 15 days until the season? Or was it 154 days?

Well, it turns out neither were quite accurate on the mathematical side of things: at the time, there were 33 days until kickoff.

Some other numbers that don't add up right now: Mike Norvell is 8-13 as Florida State football coach in two seasons, started 0-4 a year ago for the first time in four decades, and last season suffered its first-ever loss to an FCS school (Jacksonville State).

FSU hasn't been in a bowl game since 2019 (a loss in the Sun Bowl), hasn't won a bowl game since 2017, and hasn't been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since 2016.

Florida State opens against LSU in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook