Florida State reveals decision on firing Mike Norvell amid massive buyout
As one Florida college football program fired their head coach, there were rumors that Florida State could join their rivals in Gainesville with their own coaching search. Despite Mike Norvell's seat getting about as hot as possible, Florida State announced that the program is "fully committed" to Norvell finishing out the 2025 season.
Norvell's job is not exactly safe as the statement added that the Seminoles will conduct a "comprehensive" analysis of the program after the season.
"In a statement, FSU AD Michael Alford says the school is 'fully committed' to Mike Norvell this season and a 'comprehensive assessment' of the program will conclude at the season’s end," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger detailed on Monday.
"The 3-4 Seminoles, 2-10 last season, have lost four straight and nine consecutive ACC games."
Florida State HC Mike Norvell has a $54 million buyout
Part of the challenge for Florida State is that Norvell has a buyout topping $54 million, per On3's Pete Nakos. Norvell inked a massive contract extension during the 2024 offseason when Alabama made a push to hire the Seminoles coach following Nick Saban's retirement. This resulted in Norvell now having one of the most expensive buyouts in college football.
To translate Florida State's statement on Norvell, the Noles appear committed to allowing the coach to finish out the season. Yet, the statement also leaves the door open for Florida State to fire Norvell during the offseason.
How would the Florida State job fit in the college football coaching carousel?
The college football coaching carousel is already full of powerhouse programs. Florida and Penn State headline the current vacancies with Florida State and other historic programs potentially joining the fray at a later date.
The Florida State job should be viewed in the same echelon as Florida and Penn State. Outside of the obvious appeal of coaching at Florida State, there is also the reality that the Noles' presence in the ACC creates a clearer path to the College Football Playoff than the SEC or Big Ten.
College Football HQ on SI took an early look at potential candidates for Florida State. Rumors are sure to swirl about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders returning to his alma mater if the job opens, but Coach Prime's health puts his coaching future in doubt.