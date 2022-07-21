NCAA could kill 'one-time' rule in college football transfer portal

The college football transfer portal has already brought about major changes to the game, and now the NCAA is looking to make another huge reform.

Now, the Division I Council is proposing that the NCAA completely get rid of the one-time part of its transfer portal rule.

The rule currently requires a player to sit out one year after a second entry into the transfer portal.

After the NCAA introduced immediate eligibility into the transfer system, the group kept in place the rule that you could only play right away after a single transfer.

This change would allow players to play immediately regardless of how many times they transfer from school to school.

The council said its recommendation aims “to better support student-athletes, improve efficiency and timeliness in the infractions process, and improve clarity for transfers.”

The board will vote on the new policy in August.

Analysts predict this change would only further increase the amount of players who enter the transfer portal and further entrench the idea of free agency in college football.

News of this proposed rule change followed another NCAA recommendation to introduce two "entry windows" for transfers, or periods of time when players must provide written notification of transfer.

If passed, that rule would create two transfer portal windows in college football: 45 days "beginning the day following the championship selection," and a 15 day period in the first two weeks of May at the end of spring practice, a total of 60 days.

When the NCAA changed the rules around the college football transfer portal and created immediate eligibility, the result was a flurry of movement as more than 2,000 players switched schools last offseason.

