NCAA proposes change to college football transfer portal

One major question around college football these days is what critics decry as the overuse of the new transfer portal.

Now the NCAA is hoping to get ahead of the issue, recommending a proposed restriction that would limit transfer portal movement to strictly defined time periods.

The NCAA Division I Council recommended "entry windows" for transfers, or periods of time when players must provide written notification of transfer.

If passed, the rule would create two transfer portal windows in college football: 45 days "beginning the day following the championship selection," and a 15 day period in the first two weeks of May at the end of spring practice, a total of 60 days.

When the NCAA changed the rules around the college football transfer portal and created immediate eligibility, the result was a flurry of movement as more than 2,000 players switched schools last offseason.

This move suggests the NCAA wants to bring a little more regulation to the process after watching the new system unfold in recent months.

That change of heart was likely spurred on by coaches, many of whom expressed displeasure with the hectic pace of changed caused by the new transfer rules.

