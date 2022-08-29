Skip to main content

College football odds, lines for Week 1 games

Your look at the odds and betting lines for Week 1 college football games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule is finally here as the rest of the country kicks off after the customary Week 0 slate.

That includes a bevy of important non-conference games and matchups between top 25 teams hoping to get into early playoff contention.

Here's a look at the odds and betting lines for the top Week 1 matchups.

College football odds, betting lines for Week 1 games

NC State made the AP top 25 college football rankings after defeating ACC favorite Clemson.

Odds according to Caesars Sportsbook

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh (-7). Expect a good, tough showing from Pitt on both lines of scrimmage as it tries to establish the run early to help settle in quarterback Kedon Slovis. And for the Mountaineers to get aggressive pushing the ball downfield behind JT Daniels.

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (-17). A major early season matchup with College Football Playoff implications for both teams: For the Irish a shot at an upset for the ages against a Buckeye team breaking in a new defensive look and that has lost at home to non-conference teams recently.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (-17.5). College football's defending national champs won't be quite as dominant on defense after losing a ton to the NFL, but still has the recruiting punch to consolidate last year's gains and go undefeated in the regular season again, starting off with one of the Pac-12's best teams, coached by UGA's former defensive coordinator.

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (-6). Making the College Football Playoff last year and then losing nine draft picks, Cincy is in the mood to prove it still belongs, and a road win over an SEC West team is a great start. Arkansas needs this W, too, before embarking on one of the nation's toughest schedules hoping to prove last season wasn't a fluke.

No. 7 Utah (-2.5) at Florida. The defending Pac-12 champs bring a classic 1-2 punch on offense and a physical defensive unit in all phases across the country against an SEC powerhouse that's a virtual unknown as it begins under first-year coach Billy Napier. Utah is the trendy preseason pick and winning games like these help prove it belongs.

No. 13 NC State (-11) at East Carolina. The Wolfpack return 80% of its production, including gunslinger Devin Leary to take another crack at the ACC, opening against a Pirates team that has played big-name opponents close recently, including wins over SMU and UNC the last few years.

No. 24 Houston (-4) at UTSA. An intriguing matchup between the team that could unseat Cincinnati in the AAC and the reigning Conference USA champs. Houston could have one of the most exciting offenses in college football this year with quarterback Clayton Tune coming back.

Florida State vs. LSU (-3). A good ACC vs. SEC clash between a Seminole team that just blew out Duquesne and a Tigers squad just three years removed from winning the CFP but now the biggest question in the sport after bringing on Brian Kelly following some lean years.

Other Week 1 odds

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State (-21)

Penn State (-3.5) at Purdue

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (-20)

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan (-27)

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma (-31.5)

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss (-22)

No. 25 BYU (-12) at USF

Rice at No. 14 USC (-34.5)

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama (-40)

No. 4 Clemson (-21) vs. Georgia Tech

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

georgia football
News

College football odds, betting lines for Week 1 games

By James Parks
college football large
Schedules

College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

By James Parks
college football ohio state large
Rankings

Biggest early game on each Top 25 college football team's schedule

By James Parks
college football large 8783733
Rankings

College football teams with most Top 10 wins in CFP era

By James Parks
cj stroud ohio state
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN reveals Top 25 for Week 1

By James Parks
Nebraska Cornhuskers football
News

Nebraska makes humiliating history in Week 0 loss

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James Parks
Scenes at a Texas Longhorns college football game.
News

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

By James Parks