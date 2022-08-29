College football odds, betting lines for Week 1 games

Your look at the odds and betting lines for Week 1 college football games

Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule is finally here as the rest of the country kicks off after the customary Week 0 slate.

That includes a bevy of important non-conference games and matchups between top 25 teams hoping to get into early playoff contention.

Here's a look at the odds and betting lines for the top Week 1 matchups.

Odds according to Caesars Sportsbook

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh (-7). Expect a good, tough showing from Pitt on both lines of scrimmage as it tries to establish the run early to help settle in quarterback Kedon Slovis. And for the Mountaineers to get aggressive pushing the ball downfield behind JT Daniels.

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (-17). A major early season matchup with College Football Playoff implications for both teams: For the Irish a shot at an upset for the ages against a Buckeye team breaking in a new defensive look and that has lost at home to non-conference teams recently.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (-17.5). College football's defending national champs won't be quite as dominant on defense after losing a ton to the NFL, but still has the recruiting punch to consolidate last year's gains and go undefeated in the regular season again, starting off with one of the Pac-12's best teams, coached by UGA's former defensive coordinator.

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (-6). Making the College Football Playoff last year and then losing nine draft picks, Cincy is in the mood to prove it still belongs, and a road win over an SEC West team is a great start. Arkansas needs this W, too, before embarking on one of the nation's toughest schedules hoping to prove last season wasn't a fluke.

No. 7 Utah (-2.5) at Florida. The defending Pac-12 champs bring a classic 1-2 punch on offense and a physical defensive unit in all phases across the country against an SEC powerhouse that's a virtual unknown as it begins under first-year coach Billy Napier. Utah is the trendy preseason pick and winning games like these help prove it belongs.

No. 13 NC State (-11) at East Carolina. The Wolfpack return 80% of its production, including gunslinger Devin Leary to take another crack at the ACC, opening against a Pirates team that has played big-name opponents close recently, including wins over SMU and UNC the last few years.

No. 24 Houston (-4) at UTSA. An intriguing matchup between the team that could unseat Cincinnati in the AAC and the reigning Conference USA champs. Houston could have one of the most exciting offenses in college football this year with quarterback Clayton Tune coming back.

Florida State vs. LSU (-3). A good ACC vs. SEC clash between a Seminole team that just blew out Duquesne and a Tigers squad just three years removed from winning the CFP but now the biggest question in the sport after bringing on Brian Kelly following some lean years.

Other Week 1 odds

Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma State (-21)

Penn State (-3.5) at Purdue

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State (-20)

Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan (-27)

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma (-31.5)

Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss (-22)

No. 25 BYU (-12) at USF

Rice at No. 14 USC (-34.5)

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama (-40)

No. 4 Clemson (-21) vs. Georgia Tech

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

