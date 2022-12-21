Deion Sanders in contact with 5-star Miami pledge Cormani McClain: report

It's flip season on the college football recruiting calendar, and now there are rumors that Deion Sanders could be working behind the scenes to get Cormani McClain out of his verbal pledge to Miami.

Sanders and his Colorado staff have been in contact with McClain as recently as Early Signing Day itself, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong.

"Colorado is in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning," Wiltfong said on the 247 Signing Day Show.

"So the Buffaloes are trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to Coach Deion Sanders this morning."

That news comes after McClain's mother announced on Twitter that her son will not be signing his national letter of intent with the Hurricanes.

On Wednesday, McClain's mother tweeted in all caps, "FALSE ALARM!! THERE WILL BE NO SIGNING FOR [Cormani McClain] TODAY... SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE!!!"

McClain is a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 ranked cornerback recruit in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Sports Consensus that weighs averages from other recruiting services.

McClain "has the best combination of stature, athleticism, and ball skills among cornerback prospects in the 2023 cycle," according to the player's On3 scouting report, which adds he "has posted some of the best testing numbers in a combine setting we've seen from prospects in his cycle."

Sanders has a history of flipping elite defensive talent, most notably convincing former No. 1 cornerback and five-star prospect Travis Hunter to flip from Florida State to Jackson State last offseason.

Now it appears that Sanders is working behind the scenes to do it again.

