Skip to main content

College football recruiting: 4-star Aidan Mizell commits to Florida with live gators

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Over the years, there have been plenty of unique commitment announcements from college football recruits, but Aidan Mizell's pledge is in a world of its own.

The 4-star wide receiver announced he'll be attending Florida — carrying a live baby alligator under each arm.

Sure, there have been plenty of recruiting announcements made with live animals, but this might be the first time someone brought some gators to their news conference.

Mizell is the No. 72 overall recruit and No. 13 wide receiver from the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

On3 ranks Mizell as the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation, the No. 21 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 93 player nationally.

That service also estimates Mizell is worth $122,000 in the NIL marketplace.

Mizell is the top-rated recruit for Florida and first-year head coach Billy Napier, with the Gators coming in at No. 5 in the SEC and 13th in the national recruiting rankings.

“It’s really just the coaching staff,” Mizell said when asked why he picked Florida, via 247Sports. 

“They are all really cool and they have created a great environment. I really like what Coach Napier is doing and I can see him getting the program back to competing for national championships.”

(h/t 247Sports)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

aidan mitzell florida gators football
News

College football recruit announces commitment with live gators

By James Parks1 minute ago
ucla football
News

College football realignment: Pac-12 boss on chance UCLA comes back

By James Parks39 minutes ago
pac-12 football
News

College football realignment: Pac-12 boss takes a shot at rival Big 12

By James Parks3 hours ago
college football large
Rankings

College football's top brands ranked by high school recruits

By James Parks3 hours ago
college-football-large-4316888
Rankings

College football rankings: Pac-12 predicted order of finish

By James Parks4 hours ago
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on weapons and marijuana charges ahead of SEC Media Days.
News

Update on Texas A&M football star after arrest

By James Parks4 hours ago
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
News

College football recruiting: Malachi Nelson takes surprise visit to Texas A&M

By James Parks7 hours ago
Michigan came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, making its first appearance in the semifinal.
News

ESPN computer predicts each Michigan football game in 2022

By James ParksJul 28, 2022 2:44 PM EDT