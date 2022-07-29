College football recruit announces commitment with live gators

Over the years, there have been plenty of unique commitment announcements from college football recruits, but Aidan Mizell's pledge is in a world of its own.

The 4-star wide receiver announced he'll be attending Florida — carrying a live baby alligator under each arm.

Sure, there have been plenty of recruiting announcements made with live animals, but this might be the first time someone brought some gators to their news conference.

Mizell is the No. 72 overall recruit and No. 13 wide receiver from the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

On3 ranks Mizell as the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation, the No. 21 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 93 player nationally.

That service also estimates Mizell is worth $122,000 in the NIL marketplace.

Mizell is the top-rated recruit for Florida and first-year head coach Billy Napier, with the Gators coming in at No. 5 in the SEC and 13th in the national recruiting rankings.

“It’s really just the coaching staff,” Mizell said when asked why he picked Florida, via 247Sports.

“They are all really cool and they have created a great environment. I really like what Coach Napier is doing and I can see him getting the program back to competing for national championships.”

(h/t 247Sports)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook