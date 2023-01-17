Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed

Skip to main content

Cause of fatal Georgia football car accident revealed

More details on the car accident that killed a Georgia football player and recruiting staffer
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident.

Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question.

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to navigate a left turn, with the Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report saying that excessive speed contributed to the fatal crash.

The car was speeding over the posted limit of 40 miles per hour, hitting two utility poles, cutting them in half, according to the official crash report.

Willock died at the scene after being thrown from the car's front passenger seat and LeCroy, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the report said.

Two other people also sustained injuries in the accident: Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon needed stitches on his forehead, and Victoria Bowles, another recruiting staffer, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The tragedy came hours after a parade celebrating Georgia winning its second straight College Football Playoff national championship.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.

"Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach."

Smart also paid tribute to LeCroy.

"Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day," Smart said.

"We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

(Banner-Herald)

