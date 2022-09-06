Georgia vs. Samford odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Both these teams are Bulldogs, but that's about where the similarity ends as College Football Playoff national champion Georgia welcomes Samford in its Week 2 home opener.

Georgia is coming off a massacre of former No. 11 (and now unranked) Oregon and now embarks on the rest of its non-conference schedule.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Samford odds, spread, line, predictions

Georgia hosts Samford on the Week 2 college football schedule

Don't lose any sleep worrying about this one: Football Power Index projects Georgia to win the game with 99.9 percent likelihood.

That leaves Samford with a 0.1 percent shot to upset the Bulldogs. So you're saying there's a chance... (We're not.)

Most books have declined to offer a point spread for the game, although Wynn Casino did name Georgia a 52 point favorite for the home opener.

FPI rated Georgia as the No. 2 overall team in its latest college football rankings and projects UGA as 29.4 points better on average than every team on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters jumped Georgia to No. 2 in their latest poll after destroying Oregon, 49-3 in the opener. That's ahead of formerly 2nd ranked Ohio State, despite the Buckeyes' 11-point win over No. 5 Notre Dame.

Georgia boasts a 76.8 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to the computer, and a 25.6 percent shot to win the national championship again.

The index projects UGA to win 11.7 games on the season and gives the Bulldogs a 43.3 percent chance to win the SEC, behind Alabama (54.2%).

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

