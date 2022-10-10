Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC East rivals meet up as newly ranked No. 1 Georgia welcomes Vanderbilt to Sanford Stadium in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Defending national champion Georgia is back in pole position after Alabama's close win over A&M last week, combined with its own more convincing victory over Auburn.

Vanderbilt comes in at 3-3 on the year, already surpassing last season's win total, and played Ole Miss close in the first half last week before the Rebels mounted their second half comeback.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Week 7 college football picks: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Don't lose any sleep over this one, Georgia fans: the Bulldogs have the overwhelming 98.6 percent chance to defeat Vanderbilt this weekend.

That leaves the Commodores the 1.4 percent shot at upsetting the defending CFP champions. So you're saying there's a chance... (We're not.)

The oddsmakers also project a comfortable matchup for Georgia, which comes in the 38.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 58 points for the matchup.

Georgia stayed put at No. 3 in the index's 131 college football rankings this week, owing to its projection per-game scoring margin.

The computer projects Georgia is 26.4 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, the third-highest margin nationally, behind Ohio State's 28.3 and leader Alabama's 29.2 point per game estimate.

Georgia is the close No. 2 behind Alabama in the SEC title chase according to the computer, which gives UGA the 40.1 percent shot to win the conference, compared to the Tide's 48.0 percent chance.

FPI gives Georgia the 67.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff again and the 19.1 percent shot to win the national championship, both also 3rd best nationally.

Vanderbilt checks in at No. 93 nationally on the computer rankings, projected to win 3.9 games and is the only SEC team projected to have a negative points per game margin at minus-3.9 going forward.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

