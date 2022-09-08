Skip to main content

Houston vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

Future Big 12 member Houston takes it on the road against eventual conference rival Texas Tech on Saturday in Week 2 action.

Houston is coming off a close, three-overtime victory over UTSA and dropped one spot in the polls to No. 25 overall. Tech beat Murray State by 53 in the debut, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough along the way.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

clayton tune houston

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, betting lines, point spread

Line: Texas Tech -4

O/U: 63

Moneyline: HOU +130 TTU -155

FPI pick: Texas Tech 65.6%

What you need to know

Houston: Clayton Tune threw 4 of his 9 picks last season against the Red Raiders, and that defense is coming off a 4 sack, 13 TFL showing in its opener. Houston's offense had too many mistakes last week and slogged through 11 penalties, but watch how Tune connects with receiver Nathaniel Dell early. He scored 2 TDs against UTSA.

Texas Tech: Tyler Shough may be out with an injury, but Donovan Smith looked more than fine in his place in Week 1, throwing 4 TD passes and leading an offense that had a national-best 12 plays of 20-plus yards. Now he goes against a Houston secondary that he can throw behind.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Fast Facts

+ Tech had 6 straight scoring drives after Smith entered the game at QB

+ Houston has outscored teams 147-52 and shut out opponents in the 1st quarter in 10 of its last 15 games

+ Texas Tech allowed 0 first downs on defense in the 1st half vs. MSU

+ Houston ranked 1st with a .257 third down conversion rate a year ago

+ Tech has won its last 15 non-conference home games and 40 of its last 41

+ UH was 6th nationally in total defense (301.2 ypg)

+ Texas Tech returns 70.1% of its total offense and 84.1% of its rushing production

+ Houston led college football with 6 blocked kicks last season

+ Tech has won 9 of the last 10 against Houston, including the last 4 straight

+ Houston is 13-4 under Dana Holgorsen when leading after the 1st quarter and 4-8 when trailing

+ Houston is 15-2 when leading after the 3rd under Holgorsen and 3-12 when trailing after 3

What happens?

Neither of these teams will run terribly well, but Houston should have the slight advantage on third down, which is a good edge to have.

Both quarterbacks should be able to consistently chip away at these back seven units in what should look like a traditional, pass happy Big 12 game. 

Tune will lead 3 or 4 scoring drives, and Smith should be able to respond in kind. Both QBs have the receiving corps to get the yards after the catch and win the battles on the perimeter.

Houston's secondary is the concern here. Frank Harris went over 300 yards with three TDs for UTSA against it, and this week the Cougars are going against a skill group a grade or two better.

College Football HQ Prediction: Texas Tech 38, Houston 34

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Houston has improved under coach Dana Holgorsen and feels it can make a push in the College Football Playoff rankings.
