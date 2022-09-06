Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Coming off a very close opener last weekend, Houston is back on the road in Week 2 against Texas Tech.

Houston needed three overtimes to skirt past UTSA by a 2 point margin, while Tech handled Murray State by 53, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough in the process.

Shough is dealing with a collarbone injury and facing a few weeks on the sideline. But don't sleep on replacement Donovan Smith, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns after Shough's injury.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line, predictions

Houston heads to Texas Tech on the Week 2 college football schedule

Football Power Index is siding with Texas Tech, which has a 65.6 percent chance to defeat Houston, according to the model.

Houston has a 34.4 percent shot to beat the Red Raiders on the road.

Oddsmakers are also going with Tech, which comes in as a 3 point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 65.5 points.

FPI rates Houston as the No. 47 team in its latest college football rankings, good for 4th in the AAC and projected to win 8.8 games on the season.

AP top 25 voters knocked the Cougars down one spot to No. 25 overall in the latest Week 2 poll after last weekend's close win against UTEP.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

