Skip to main content

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Houston vs. Texas Tech

Coming off a very close opener last weekend, Houston is back on the road in Week 2 against Texas Tech.

Houston needed three overtimes to skirt past UTSA by a 2 point margin, while Tech handled Murray State by 53, but lost quarterback Tyler Shough in the process.

Shough is dealing with a collarbone injury and facing a few weeks on the sideline. But don't sleep on replacement Donovan Smith, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns after Shough's injury.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line, predictions

Houston heads to Texas Tech on the Week 2 college football schedule

Houston heads to Texas Tech on the Week 2 college football schedule

Football Power Index is siding with Texas Tech, which has a 65.6 percent chance to defeat Houston, according to the model.

Houston has a 34.4 percent shot to beat the Red Raiders on the road.

Oddsmakers are also going with Tech, which comes in as a 3 point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 65.5 points.

FPI rates Houston as the No. 47 team in its latest college football rankings, good for 4th in the AAC and projected to win 8.8 games on the season.

AP top 25 voters knocked the Cougars down one spot to No. 25 overall in the latest Week 2 poll after last weekend's close win against UTEP.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

clayton tune houston
News

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
georgia football
News

Georgia vs. Samford odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football powerhouse Notre Dame Fighting Irish
News

Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
texas aggies football
News

Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State odds, spread, line: Week 2 CFB picks, predictions

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
News

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Scenes at a college football game in the ACC.
News

North Carolina vs. Georgia State odds, spread, line: Week 2 CFB picks, predictions

By James Parks
texas college football quinn ewers large
News

Alabama vs. Texas odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
News

Sam Hartman update: Wake Forest QB set for Week 2 comeback

By James Parks