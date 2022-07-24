Former Alabama football star announces he has leukemia

Houston Texans and former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III announced that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and likely will not play the 2022 NFL season.

"Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie said in a statement released by the Texans.

"I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

Houston selected Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after sending three selections to the Cleveland Browns.

After the move, the Texans chose Metchie with the No. 44 overall pick.

Metchie emerged as a star with the Alabama football team prior to his turning professional. He had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago with the Crimson Tide.

He tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game last December, but had stated that he expected to be healed and ready in time for his first training camp.

Metchie broke out as a sophomore with Alabama in the 2020 football season, catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per reception.