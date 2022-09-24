Watch: Kansas RB Daniel Hishaw rips through Duke defense on 73-yard TD play

Don't look now, but the Kansas football team can hustle.

Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw proved that on Saturday with one of the best plays you'll see this college football season.

Hishaw caught a pass from KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and ran for a 73 yard touchdown against Duke in this weekend's Week 4 action.

Daniels dropped back on a 2nd and 7 play and hit Hishaw on a swing pass out of the backfield. The sophomore slipped out past midfield nearly untouched and cut out of a would-be tackle for the score.

It was Daniels' second passing score of the half. The quarterback had 138 yards passing and 57 rushing through the second quarter.

The play gave Kansas a 14-7 lead in the first half against the Blue Devils in one of the more surprisingly anticipated matchups of the early season.

Kansas and Duke came into Saturday's slate as surprise 3-0 teams on the year, the Jayhawks for the first time since 2009, also the last time they started a football season 4-0.

