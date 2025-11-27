David Pollack predicts major college football upset for top-15 program on Friday
The No. 13 Utah Utes arrive in Lawrence with a distinct path to the College Football Playoff still visible. The program needs to secure a victory on the road to keep those postseason hopes alive while looking for outside help from teams like Arizona State and West Virginia.
However, the Kansas Jayhawks stand in their way with significant motivation of their own on Senior Day. A win would secure bowl eligibility for a team that has faced a disappointing season but remains dangerous offensively.
College football analyst David Pollack believes the home team will play spoiler in dramatic fashion. Speaking on the Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack outlined why he expects the Jayhawks to topple the heavily favored Utes.
His prediction centers on the explosive potential of the Kansas offense and a specific quarterback matchup that could create chaos for the visiting defense.
Pollack anticipates a high-scoring affair that defies the defensive expectations often associated with Utah. While the Utes boast the sixth-best scoring offense in the FBS at 42 points per game, Pollack sees the game turning into a track meet. He argues that the Jayhawks have one final opportunity to make a statement and salvage their year.
David Pollack Forecasts Offensive Explosion In Lawrence
The analyst did not shy away from a specific score prediction during the segment. Pollack envisions a game where defense becomes optional and the quarterbacks take center stage. He pointed to the unique skillset of Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels as the difference maker in this matchup.
"I think Kansas is going to end Utah this week. I think they're going to end it. It makes no sense," Pollack said. "This is going to be one of the most entertaining shootout games of the week. Kansas finds a way, 41-38, in a barn burner. Jalon Daniels rushes for so many yards, makes all these plays off script. It's a shootout and then Utah's chances of going to the playoff goes to zero."
Pollack acknowledged the talent disparity on paper but emphasized the intangibles Daniels brings to the field. He noted that Daniels could have transferred elsewhere but chose to remain with the program.
"He's a guy that's had... high talent, like high scrambling ability," Pollack said. "Like he... has got some gifts that he could have gone somewhere else, but chose to stay at Kansas. And I think they've got one last moment to try to do something good to go to a bowl game."
The prediction comes despite statistical mismatches that favor the visitors. The Utes rank second nationally in rushing offense, averaging 279.6 yards per game behind the efforts of quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker.
The Jayhawks rank 105th in rushing defense, allowing 174.2 yards per contest. Pollack admitted the ground game could be "too easy" for Utah but cited injuries to players like John Henry Daley as critical factors. Ultimately, Pollack believes the urgency of Senior Day and the erratic nature of the Jayhawks' offense will result in a narrow victory.
The Jayhawks will host the Utes on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.