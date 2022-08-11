Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari.

Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school."

"This is a basketball school," Cal said when talking about the need for a new basketball facility at UK.

"Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."

Stoops responded on social media, pointing out how well Kentucky's football program has performed while playing in a conference known for its football dominance.

Stoops has helped revive Kentucky's football fortunes in recent years, winning 10 games in two seasons, including last year, and winning four straight bowl games.

KU also finished at No. 18 in last season's AP Top 25 college football rankings.

All that said, there's no denying that most people do regard Kentucky as a basketball school, and one of the most successful in the history of the sport.

Since arriving at UK in 2009, Calipari has won a national championship, played for another, earned two Final Four bids, and three Elite Eight appearances.

Even if the last two seasons haven't gone well for the basketball Wildcats, winning nine games in 2020-21 and missing out on the tournament, and getting eliminated in the Round of 64 by St. Peter's last season.

Something a former UK punter brought up casually after the little spat broke out.

Elsewhere around the SEC, a rival coach got in on the fun, as Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin posted a picture of himself with Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Not that this is a serious dispute between Stoops and Calipari, but all the same, Cal's comments probably don't make Stoops' job easier trying to recruit in the SEC.

