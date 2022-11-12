ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with health issue again

Lee Corso had hoped to be back in the chair for ESPN College GameDay this weekend, but the long-time analyst will miss the show again as he continues to deal with a recent health issue.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating, [we] hope that he's continuing to recover and hope that he'll be back with us really soon," host Rece Davis said on Saturday.

GameDay is in Austin this weekend ahead of the TCU vs. Texas matchup that will help decide first place in the Big 12 standings.

Corso, 87, has missed four other editions of College GameDay this season, first on Oct. 1 in Clemson when he woke up feeling unwell, and then again for the Kansas trip the following weekend.

Corso also missed the show's visit to Jackson State and last weekend's clash between Georgia and Tennessee, when GameDay was in Athens.

A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.

The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting his appearances on the program.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Power Rankings: College football power rankings for Week 11

Place your bets: Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Week 11 picks: Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

CFP rankings: College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Let's go bowling: Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

Teams on notice: College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

College football pick 'em: Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

Week 11 rankings: College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook