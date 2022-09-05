LSU vs. Florida State football score, reactions from Week 1

Reactions from the LSU vs. Florida State football game in Week 1

Florida State 24, LSU 23 (Final)

Quite possibly one of the most absurd games in recent college football history, LSU and Florida State played down to the literal last second in their Week 1 matchup.

A pair of costly fumbles late in the fourth quarter, a frenzied 99 yard drive by LSU to score a touchdown with one second left, and a blocked kick to win in the final moments, this game had everything.

Here's what you need to know from the insane Florida State victory.

LSU comes out aggressive

On the first play from scrimmage, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels showed off some of that prized mobility, racing around left end for this long gainer.

Daniels nearly connected with Kayshon Boutte in the end zone two plays later, but the pass fell incomplete.

LSU took the 3-0 lead over Florida State after an errant snap went over Daniels' head, pushing the Tigers back.

Injury trouble for LSU

The injury bug bit the Tigers' defense hard in the first quarter when they lost both Maason Smith and BJ Ojulari within minutes of each other.

Smith appeared to hurt his leg while celebrating a defensive play in the opening frame, while Ojulari was spotted clutching his left knee after coming into contact with Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis.

Florida State strikes first

It looked like the Seminoles got stuck in the mud after covering just 38 yards in 13 plays.

That was, until Mike Norvell got creative, dialing up the double reverse lateral back to Travis, who connected with Ontaria Wilson for a 39 yard TD bomb.

FSU did a good job of mixing the run and pass early, calling the long pass after trying its hand at running behind Treshaun Ward to start the 2nd.

At the time of the play, FSU held the 141-31 advantage in total yards.

Blocked!

Florida State thwarted LSU's attempt to add 3 points when Jared Verse stepped up and blocked the Tigers' field goal attempt late in the 2nd.

A sign of improvement from the Seminoles' defensive front, which performed well against LSU's offensive line early in the game.

Struggling early

Despite LSU's aggressive approach to start the game, the offense had trouble settling in against the Seminoles' front pass rush.

The unit routinely shrunk the pocket before Jayden Daniels had sufficient time to locate his receivers downfield, and disrupted LSU's timing.

FSU fails to capitalize off LSU's mistake

A brutal mistake for LSU special teams near the halftime break when Malik Nabers fumbled a Florida State punt, which the Seminoles recovered.

Putting the nation's best red zone offense in prime scoring position. But the Noles' red zone scoring streak ended on a 4th and 2 pass that fell incomplete.

Halftime: Florida State 7, LSU 3

LSU missed some serious scoring opportunities when its offense got inside the 10 and made some costly mistakes that stymied its rhythm. Star receiver Kayshon Boutte, one of college football's best, had zero 1st half catches.

Daniels finished just 7 of 10 for 47 yards and rushed for 71 yards, but was often running just to get away from Florida State's front pressure.

Florida State had a 52.3 percent chance to beat LSU at the halftime break, according to the College Football Power Index prediction computer.

Florida State extends the lead

Despite some sluggish offensive possessions, the Seminoles finally cashed in on a perfect opportunity in the third quarter when Jordan Travis dropped a dime over an LSU defender for Ontaria Wilson.

The receiver made a highlight, one-handed grab from 27 yards out on a 3rd and 4 from the 27 yard line.

Travis made the accurate pass despite getting hit in the face by LSU defender Ali Gaye, who was ejected for targeting on the play.

LSU strikes back

The first touchdown for LSU in the Brian Kelly era came with 8 seconds left in the third quarter as Noah Cain ran in the 1-yard score on 4th and Goal.

Seminoles retaliate

A statement drive by Florida State in response to LSU's touchdown, going 79 yards in 12 plays over 6 minutes, 4 seconds.

DJ Lundy capped it off with a fullback dive to restore the Seminoles' 24-point lead after struggling in LSU territory much of the night.

Travis was 3 of 3 for 48 yards on the drive, and the Seminoles converted three third-downs.

LSU not done yet

It wasn't pretty on offense much of the night, but LSU got a score when it needed it most as Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins on a 22 yard touchdown play to pull within 7 of the Seminoles in the 4th quarter.

Oh neaux, LSU

After pulling within a score, LSU came away with a crucial three and out defensively and was about to get the ball back.

Until it didn't.

And the Seminoles give it back!

But LSU wasn't done yet

Jayden Daniels led a furious drive to tie the game at 24, and connected with Mason Taylor, who landed at the 2 yard line with 1 second left, and after an interminable timeout, scored a TD.

Blocked! Again!

Just when LSU was about to tie the game and force an improbable overtime, the Seminoles special teams came through with a dramatic block to win the game by a point.