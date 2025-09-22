Heisman Trophy index: stars show out in rivalry games in Week 4
It looks like some Heisman Trophy hopefuls came to play in Week 4.
We're almost through September, and some names are staking their claim to winning college football's top honor. Week 4 saw many of the top contenders for the Heisman battling a longtime rival, a conference opponent, or positioning themselves so well going into open weeks that they made the list, too.
So, let's get into it.
Honorable mentions:
Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)
King has really come to play thus far this season. He's got his No. 16 Georgia Tech squad at 4-0 as the Yellow Jackets handled Temple this weekend.
While King has been dominant on the ground this year (274 yards, five rushing touchdowns), but he put the ball in the air well against the Owls. King notched his first two TD passes of the season, as he went 13 for 18 with 161 yards, to go along with another score on the ground.
King's stats may be non-traditional, but his impact on winning is clear. If he's able to push GT along in a seemingly wide-open ACC with Clemson's struggles, he will definitely be a name to watch for the Heisman Trophy.
Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
Mendoza has quietly become one of the nation's top QBs. He and No. 11 Indiana destroyed No. 23 Illinois in a ranked Big Ten matchup, and his impact was all over the win.
The Hoosiers' QB went 21 for 23 with 267 yards and five TDs. It was an unreal effort and really only is an extension of what he's been doing all season. Mendoza now has 14 TDs against zero interceptions, as he's notched 10 TD passes in the last two weeks alone.
Mendoza has posted a passer rating of over 200 in each of the last two games.
As Indiana gets deeper into Big Ten play, more eyes will be on Mendoza. After visiting Iowa next week, the Hoosiers will be pitted against No. 6 Oregon on October 11.
Ahmad Hardy (Missouri, RB)
Run, Ahmad, run. Hardy has been running wild this season, and South Carolina got a live look at him in the Mayor Cup, as No. 20 Mizzou downed the Gamecocks.
Hardy finished with 138 rushing yards and a score to give him his fourth-straight 100-yard game of the season. He's second in the nation with 600 rushing yards, is tied for fifth nationally with rushing TDs (six) and he's averaging a whopping 7.6 yards per carry.
The piece that may help Hardy, too, is that he plays in the SEC. So, with a remaining slate that includes No. 17 Alabama, Auburn, No. 18 Vanderbilt, No. 9 Texas A&M, and No. 7 Oklahoma, Hardy has stiff competition to continue his early-season run against.
Mario Craver (Texas A&M, WR)
You know a player is playing out of his mind when they are still among the national leaders statistically even during an open week. Craver is stil third in the country as far as receiving yards (443) and his 22.1 yards per catch are most for any player in the nation with 20 or more catches.
The last time we saw Craver, he went nuclear, posting 207 yards and a score on seven catches against Notre Dame. That only continued a trend for Craver, as he's scored in all three Aggies' games this season and has notched over 100 yards receiving in each game.
Craver's biggest competition may be his QB Marcel Reed, who is also a candidate for the Heisman. If Reed ends up winning the award, Craver may have to settle for the Biletnikoff Award as a consolation prize.
Tommy Castellanos (Florida State, QB)
While it was a good showing for Castellanos in No. 8 Florida State's dismantling of Kent State, it wasn't a great showing for the senior QB.
Castellanos did post a lot of yardage (10 for 13 for 205 yards) on limited attempts, and he showed off his amazing legs again (54 rushing yards, two rushing TDs). But he did not score through the air and he threw his first INT of the season.
What is most concerning for Castellanos' Heisman candidacy is his light passing numbers. He only has three TD passes on the year against one INT. But his efficiency is what stands out. He's got a 71.1 completion rate and his 91.6 QBR ranks third nationally.
He is still very much in the mix and does not appear to have suffered a significant injury, which took him out of the action Saturday. But his passing numbers will need to come along to get him back into the race.
5) Carson Beck (Miami, QB)
We can't say Beck turned into a pumpkin in this one. But Saturday's performance in a 26-7 win over in-state rival Florida was his most discouraging yet in 2025.
Beck went 17 for 30, with a season-low 160 passing yards, no scores and a third pick in the last two weeks. It was the first time he had a passer rating below 100 on the year and he posted a season-low 51.4 QBR.
Thankfully for Beck, he's got his team at 4-0 going into the bye week. That week back in action, another in-state battle, this time with a ranked Seminoles team to kick off ACC play.
4) Jonah Coleman (Washington, RB)
Coleman continues to prove he is one of the country's most special backs. Despite only playing in three games in 2025, he leads the nation in total TDs at 10. His nine rushing scores are also tops in the country.
He was able to push Washington past Washington State in the Apple Cup with a unique stat line. Although he had a season-low 59 rushing yards, he totaled 163 yards from scrimmage on the day, with a career-high 104 receiving yards. Coleman also hit paydirt three times, twice on the ground and once through the air.
Coleman will have every chance to win the Heisman if he continues on this torrid pace. But he may get some competition from his QB, as Demond Williams Jr.'s best game yet came against the Cougars.
3) Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)
Stockton shouldn't lose stock because his No. 5 Georgia team has a bye. The junior QB still ranks fifth in the nation in QBT (89.1) and has accounted for seven TDs against one turnover on the year.
The Bulldogs are also only beginning their journey through the SEC, so tough matchups could lie ahead for Stockton.
But if his showing against Tennessee is any indication, Stockton should be up to the task. His first challenge after the bye will be a rejuvenated Crimson Tide, who has bounced back from a porous Week 1.
2) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
Moore really seems to be coming into his own for the No. 6 Ducks. Oregon was able to decisively win the "civil war" against Oregon State, as its sophomore signal caller had his best game of the season.
Moore threw for four scores and 305 yards, to go along with a career-high 53 yards on the ground. On the year, the Michigan native has 11 passing TDs against one INT.
The Ducks look like a force headed back to the College Football Playoff. And Moore at the helm, they should have a chance in every game, even with a daunting Big Ten slate ahead.
1) John Mateer (Oklahoma, QB)
Mateer just continues to be the lifeblood of the No. 7 Sooners. The Wazzou transfer did it again in Week 4, pushing the Sooners to an SEC win over the Tigers of Auburn. Although it had moments of sloppy play, Mateer was able to guide this Oklahoma team to a 4-0 mark.
Mateer went 24 for 36 with 271 passing yards and score, as well as 29 yards on the ground and another TD, extending him to 10 consecutive games with a TD pass and rush. He was able shrug off a first-half fumble and help the Sooners come back from trailing in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma will get to rest up next week on a bye and have a tune-up game with Kent State. That precedes the Red River Rivalry, who may have a reenergized Arch Manning vying for the Heisman.