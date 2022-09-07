LSU vs. Southern odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

LSU returns home to Death Valley to welcome Brian Kelly in his first game on campus hoping to recover from last weekend's shocking loss to Florida State.

LSU suffered through two costly special teams gaffes and a sluggish offense in the opener, but mounted an improbable comeback, only to have the game-tying PAT blocked with no time left.

Now the SEC West hopefuls come into a more winnable situation, hoping to get some positive momentum their way before opening the conference slate.

What do the experts say about the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Football Power Index is siding with LSU, which has a 98.7 percent chance to defeat Southern in the home opener.

Southern has a mere 1.3 percent shot to upset the Tigers.

Most oddsmakers have declined to offer a point spread for the game, but Caesars Sportsbook offered a hypothetical line of 38.5 points in favor of LSU.

FPI surprised analysts by rating LSU as the No. 12 team in its latest college football rankings, despite being the SEC's only winless team coming in.

The index projects LSU will win 6.7 games this season and estimates the Tigers will be 13.9 points better than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters kept LSU out of the Week 2 polls as the team didn't receive any votes.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

