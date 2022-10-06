LSU vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction for Week 6 game

Every week is a chance to make a statement in the SEC, and that's certainly the case for both Tennessee and LSU when they square off in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

LSU comes in at 4-1 through five games, with just one point keeping it from an undefeated mark, while Tennessee is suddenly a contender in the SEC East behind one of the nation's premier offenses.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's matchup.

Week 6 college football schedule: LSU vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Tennessee -3

Tennessee ATS: 3-1

LSU ATS: 3-2

O/U: 63.5

Moneyline: UT -161 LSU +125

FPI pick: LSU 58.3%

LSU vs. Tennessee: What you need to know

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

College Football HQ turns to the team experts in the SI Fannation network to provide in-depth coverage of Saturday's game

Zack Nagy of LSU Country joins us to provide the most important keys to the matchup from Death Valley

LSU needs to get aggressive. Jayden Daniels continues to be conservative with the football. Completing a career-best 67.9% of his throws for 915 yards and six touchdowns on the year, it doesn’t tell the full story. Reluctant to throw the ball deep or take “risks” has plagued this offense. Look for Daniels to trust his arm more Saturday night and take a few shots with the ball rather than the quick reads he’s used through the Tigers’ first five games. — Zack Nagy of LSU Country

Getting Kayshon Boutte involved. The gifted wide receiver has been virtually nonexistent through the Tigers’ first few games of the season. Reeling in 11 receptions for 97 yards and zero touchdowns, it hasn’t quite been the junior season many were expecting from Boutte. Look for LSU and Jayden Daniels to get the ball early to their dynamic receiver whether it’s on quick, short routes or lining him up in different spots on the field. — Nagy

LSU can test the Vols' back seven. For all the attention Tennessee rightly gets for its offensive efficiency, fielding the No. 1 attack in college football in tandem with a top 5 scoring unit, watch how Daniels works the Big Orange secondary early in the game. Tennessee comes in at 128th nationally against the pass and is one of just four teams to allow more than 300 passing yards per game. — College Football HQ

Can LSU contain Hendon Hooker? With dynamic playmakers and a signal-caller who knows how to put his guys in position to be successful, this LSU defensive line must get to Hooker in order to throw the Vols off their game. Hooker is yet to throw an interception this season, with his decision-making being one of his best qualities, but the Tigers’ defense gives him a challenge he hasn’t faced yet given their depth and talent up front. — Nagy

LSU vs. Tennessee: Fast Facts

+ Vols are 22-6 when scoring 20-plus points and 0-2 when scoring fewer than 20 under Josh Heupel

+ LSU has won 13 of last 14 home games against SEC East teams

+ Tennessee has forced 8 turnovers, 4th most in the SEC



+ LSU has allowed 3 second half points to SEC opposition this season

+ Hendon Hooker has a TD in 16 straight games

+ LSU leads the SEC with a plus-5 turnover margin and turnovers (12)

+ Vols are tops in FBS with 559.3 yards per game and No. 1 in passing offense

+ LSU hasn't allowed points on 14 straight second half possessions

+ Vols have scored 30 points in 7 straight games, most in SEC

+ LSU has won 9 straight games when scoring 30 points

+ UT has scored at least 1 TD in the first qtr in 16 of 17 games under Heupel

+ LSU has allowed 7 scores on 11 red zone drives, 6th nationally

+ Vols have scored 13.59 first quarter points the last 2 years, 1st in FBS

+ LSU Is 14th nationally allowing 14.8 points per game

+ Tennessee is 11-1 when leading after 3 quarters under Heupel and 0-5 when trailing

+ LSU is 11-3 in games starting before noon local time

+ Vols are 11-0 when leading at halftime under Heupel, and 0-6 when not

LSU vs. Tennessee Prediction

LSU's should be the best defense that Tennessee goes against so far this season, and will give Hooker and his receivers looks they haven't seen yet.

And this should be the game where LSU gets more aggressive moving the ball in the air, as it can against the Vols' sluggish secondary group.

LSU can run the ball well enough to move the chains on third downs and keep Hooker off the field, but not before the Vols tack on some scores and build the early lead.

College Football HQ Prediction: Tennessee 31, LSU 26

