AP top 25 poll: Alabama jumps Georgia at No. 1 in college football rankings

One more Saturday is over and done with and now it's time to get our first look at the latest top 25 college football rankings.

With five games featuring head-to-head matchups between ranked teams, that means a slew of top 25 teams took the L over the weekend, including 10 overall and a pair of schools that were in the top 10.

That sets up some potentially major changes in the updated poll.

Here's your first look at the latest AP top 25 college football rankings as we head into next weekend.

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 6

Alabama (25 1st-place votes) Georgia (28) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

AP top 25 note: Georgia received more first-place votes than Alabama, but the Tide overtakes the Bulldogs by getting more total votes (1,523 to 1,521). Ohio State received 1,488 in third place.

Dropped from top 25 rankings

Farewell to these formerly ranked teams

No. 16 Baylor. Lost to Oklahoma State

No. 17 Texas A&M. Lost to Mississippi State

No. 18 Oklahoma. Lost to TCU

No. 20 Arkansas. Lost to Alabama

No. 21 Minnesota. Lost to Purdue

No. 23 Florida State. Lost to Wake Forest

No. 24 Pittsburgh. Lost to Georgia Tech

Others receiving votes

Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

AP top 25 biggest movers

Ole Miss (Up 5). A statement win for the Rebs over Kentucky to stay perfect through 5 games and make a run at the SEC West.

Kentucky (Down 6). Losing at Oxford pours some water on an otherwise successful Wildcats season.

Wake Forest (Up 7). An important win on the road at Florida State helps retake some of the ground lost after the loss to Clemson.

Seven teams that were unranked, including: LSU, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Kansas, UCLA, TCU

Rankings reflect last week's AP poll

No. 7 Kentucky. A trio of missed tackles and two missed fumbles, including the game-clincher when UK was in scoring position and in place to win it on the road to 14th ranked Ole Miss in a major SEC clash. A penalty wiped away the would-be game-winning score moments earlier before Levis lost the handle on the ball and dropped the Cats to their first loss.

No. 10 NC State. A forgettable night for the Wolfpack offense on the road to Clemson, unable to get anything going on the ground in a loss that could shape the division race later in the year.

No. 15 Washington. One of the Pac-12's worst secondary units looked it against UCLA, but the Huskies offense didn't quit, mounting a serious comeback bid and coming within eight despite the loss.

No. 16 Baylor. Not much momentum at home for the defending Big 12 champs in their rematch of that conference title game against Okie State. The Bears scored 22 in the 3rd quarter, but 3 combined points in the other 3 and dropped to 2 losses on the year.

No. 17 Texas A&M. All that recruiting effort that led to two losses in five games, the latest a confusing result at Mississippi State, which piled on 42 points and almost 500 total yards against the Aggies' defense. Next up is a trip to Alabama, but any prestige that the game had during the preseason is long gone. Now it just looks like a likely third loss.

No. 18 Oklahoma. Wow. That was an ugly loss on the road to TCU, which put up over 300 yards rushing and couldn't stop scoring long touchdowns against Brent Venables' defense, which clearly has not taken any demonstrable step forward since Lincoln Riley left. That's 2 straight Ls for the Sooners, who are well out of any College Football Playoff conversation after starting 0-2 in the Big 12 for the second time since 1998.

No. 20 Arkansas. A back and forth affair for the Hogs, at first laying down against the Tide, who took a huge early lead, but mounting a crazy comeback that included a successful onside kick. Arkansas' talented front seven was no match for Alabama, which put up 317 rushing yards and put up 21 fourth quarter points.

No. 21 Minnesota. Not having lead receiver Chris Autman-Bell or top rusher Mo Ibrahim finally caught up with the Gophers, who were unable to sustain drives on offense much of the day in a 10-point loss at home to Purdue that could cost this team later in the year as the Big Ten West race tightens up.

No. 23 Florida State. Jordan Travis played clean football all day against Wake, but the Noles couldn't overcome their slow start, converting just 4 of 11 on third down, adding to up their first loss of the season.

No. 24 Pittsburgh. An ugly home loss to Georgia Tech not long after the Yellow Jackets fired their coach isn't a good look for the defending ACC champs, allowing over 200 yards on the ground.

4: SEC (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss)

3: Big Ten (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan)

3: Big 12 (Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU)

2: ACC (Clemson, Syracuse)

2: Pac-12 (USC, UCLA)

2: Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina, James Madison)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook