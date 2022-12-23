Skip to main content

College football coaches pay tribute to Mike Leach during bowl game

Mike Leach, heralded as a college football coaching icon and innovator, died this month at the age of 61
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen revealed his own personal tribute to his friend and mentor, Mike Leach, the college football coaching icon who died this month.

Holgorsen was spotted on the sideline during the Independence Bowl while wearing a version of the well-known black "State" hooded sweatshirt that Leach was often seen wearing before and during games.

Holgorsen wasn't alone in the tribute to Leach, as two of his offensive assistant coaches also wore the hoodies for the game.

Holgorsen is one of many figures on the college football scene who is regarded as part of the "coaching tree" established by Mike Leach during his career.

He and Leach worked together on the staff at Valdosta State and Holgorsen was then an assistant on Leach's staff at Texas Tech.

Regarded as an innovator in college football whose influence could be seen in how NFL teams also scheme their offenses in the 21st century, Leach died in mid-December from complications from a heart condition.

Leach was a fixture on college football sidelines since the 1980s, initially working on the Cal Poly staff, and is credited with helping develop and popularize the "Air Raid" offense, an aggressive, pass-heavy, no-huddle offensive system that features four wide receivers and the quarterback from the shotgun formation.

Mississippi State named Zach Arnett, who served as Leach's defensive coordinator the last three seasons, as head football coach following Leach's death.

Leach was 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach.

