Zach Arnett named MSU coach after death of Mike Leach

After the death of Mike Leach, Mississippi State has made a decision on the future leadership of its football program.

Zach Arnett will succeed Leach as permanent Mississippi State head football coach, the school announced on Thursday.

Arnett served as Leach's defensive coordinator for the three seasons that Leach was head coach of the Bulldogs.

Leach died on Monday at 61 due to complications from a heart condition.

Arnett agreed to a four-year contract to lead the program, the maximum amount allowed by Mississippi state law.

The school announced it will pay Arnett a salary of $3 million per year, in addition to performance-based incentives.

"This is an extremely challenging time for both me and everyone associated with Mississippi State football," Arnett said in a statement.

"No one can ever replace Coach Leach and the impact he had on MSU and all of college football. This team is full of strong, resilient young men and we are committed to continuing to build on the foundation Coach Leach laid and continue to honor his legacy."

Arnett was the defensive coordinator at San Diego State when Leach hired him to lead the Bulldogs' defense, and the unit has enjoyed statistical success under his leadership.

Mississippi State ranked No. 46 nationally in total defense this past season, allowing 368.9 total yards per game, and was 36th the year before, surrendering 356.8 yards per game.

The Bulldogs placed 51st overall in his and Leach's debut season at the school in 2020, allowing 389.7 yards per game.

MSU ranked in the top five in the SEC in total defense each of the last three years and placed fifth in the conference in pass defense (206.8 yards per game) and second in turnovers gained (22) this past season.

Mississippi State finished 8-4 in the 2022 football season, capped off by a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, Leach's final victory.

MSU earned the No. 22 position in the final College Football Playoff rankings and announced it will play against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

