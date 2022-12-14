MSU to name Zach Arnett coach after Mike Leach's death: report

After the death of Mike Leach, Mississippi State has reportedly made a decision on the future leadership of its football program.

Zach Arnett will succeed Mike Leach as Mississippi State head football coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The school originally named Arnett, 36, the interim head coach after Leach initially suffered a medical emergency this week.

Arnett served as Leach's defensive coordinator for the three seasons that Leach was head coach of the Bulldogs.

Leach died on Monday at 61 due to complications from a heart condition.

Arnett is reported to be signing a four-year contract, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

"The move was made quickly to stabilize the program and support the players after the sudden death of coach Mike Leach," Thamel said.

"Arnett has been a successful defensive coordinator and stayed loyal to MSU despite multiple offers from higher-profile programs the last few years."

Mississippi State ranked No. 46 nationally in total defense this past season, allowing 368.9 total yards per game, and was 36th the year before, surrendering 356.8 yards per game. The Bulldogs placed 51st overall in his and Leach's debut season at the school in 2020, allowing 389.7 yards per game.

MSU ranked in the top five in the SEC in total defense each of the last three years.

Arnett was the defensive coordinator at San Diego State when Leach hired him to lead the Bulldogs' defense.

Mississippi State finished 8-4 in the 2022 football season, capped off by a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, Leach's final victory.

MSU earned the No. 22 position in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will play against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

