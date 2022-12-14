MSU to name Zach Arnett coach after Mike Leach's death: report

Skip to main content

Zach Arnett to succeed Mike Leach as Mississippi State coach, per report

Mississippi State has appointed a new head coach after the tragic death of Mike Leach, according to a new report
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After the death of Mike Leach, Mississippi State has reportedly made a decision on the future leadership of its football program.

Zach Arnett will succeed Mike Leach as Mississippi State head football coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The school originally named Arnett, 36, the interim head coach after Leach initially suffered a medical emergency this week.

Arnett served as Leach's defensive coordinator for the three seasons that Leach was head coach of the Bulldogs.

Leach died on Monday at 61 due to complications from a heart condition.

Arnett is reported to be signing a four-year contract, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

"The move was made quickly to stabilize the program and support the players after the sudden death of coach Mike Leach," Thamel said.

"Arnett has been a successful defensive coordinator and stayed loyal to MSU despite multiple offers from higher-profile programs the last few years."

Related: College football world reacts after death of Mike Leach

Mississippi State ranked No. 46 nationally in total defense this past season, allowing 368.9 total yards per game, and was 36th the year before, surrendering 356.8 yards per game. The Bulldogs placed 51st overall in his and Leach's debut season at the school in 2020, allowing 389.7 yards per game.

MSU ranked in the top five in the SEC in total defense each of the last three years.

Arnett was the defensive coordinator at San Diego State when Leach hired him to lead the Bulldogs' defense.

Mississippi State finished 8-4 in the 2022 football season, capped off by a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, Leach's final victory.

MSU earned the No. 22 position in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will play against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

zach arnett mississippi state
News

MSU to name Zach Arnett coach after Mike Leach's death: report

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College football bowl picks, predictions against the spread

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football bowl schedule: Best non-CFP games you should watch

By James Parks
chuck martin miami ohio football
Picks

Bahamas Bowl 2022: UAB vs. Miami pick against the spread

By James Parks
miami college football
Picks

UAB vs. Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl prediction, preview

By James Parks
college football
News

MSU football team decides on bowl game after Mike Leach's death

By James Parks
College football coaching icon Mike Leach died at the age of 61.
News

Mike Leach dies: College football world reacts after loss of coaching icon

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football bowl schedule: TV, time changed for two games

By James Parks