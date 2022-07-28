ESPN computer predicts each Notre Dame football game in 2022

It's a new day for Notre Dame, which had to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach on the fly after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU.

But so far, the returns are pretty good, especially on the recruiting trail as the Fighting Irish routinely rank first or second in the 2023 rankings so far.

What awaits the Irish on the field for the 2022 football season?

The ESPN football power index prediction machine crunched the numbers on what to expect in each game of Notre Dame's season to come.

Notre Dame could be in the College Football Playoff mix again in 2022

Game 1 at Ohio State. About as tough an opener as you can ask for, lining up against the No. 1 offense in college football, but the Buckeyes might have some holes to punch open in the secondary, where the Irish can make things interesting. FPI win chance: 16.5%

Game 2 vs. Marshall. This was a solid 7-win team a year ago, but also just lost its starting quarterback, after Grant Wells transferred to Virginia Tech. A chance for the Irish to make a statement in the home opener. FPI win chance: 90.8%

Game 3 vs. Cal. This defense was pretty solid in the Pac-12 last fall, but loses a ton of its front seven unit and has major inputs to choose at quarterback and wide receiver. Advantage for Notre Dame at home going into the meatier part of this schedule. FPI win chance: 94.1%

Game 4 at North Carolina. Four O-line starters are gone, as is star quarterback Sam Howell, but the Tar Heels have one of the top receiver rooms in college football and have recruited well defensively, with Gene Chizik back coaching that unit. FPI win chance: 56.7%

Game 5 vs. BYU. A good 10-win team last season, the Cougars return quarterback Jaren Hall, their top two receivers, most of its offensive line, and almost all of their defense. But not Tyler Allgeier, who accounted for 43% of BYU's touchdowns a year ago. FPI win chance: 81.6%

Game 6 vs. Stanford. Don't expect much from the Cardinal offense, which posted some of the Pac-12's worst marks a year ago, but does return 10 starters, including quarterback Tanner McKee, who had some positive moments last season. FPI win chance: 92.8%

Game 7 vs. UNLV. The Rebels have won just two games the last two seasons and are one of the worst FBS programs going right now. Perfect for a midseason breather as Notre Dame recovers from a tough first half of the season and prepares for an equally difficult second half going into November. FPI win chance: 98.3%

Game 8 at Syracuse. This was the ACC's fourth-worst total offense and mustered under 150 yards per game in conference, a trend that has resulted in the Orange winning just 15 games in 50 league matchups under Dino Babers. FPI win chance: 83.4%

Game 9 vs. Clemson. Last time these teams met within sight of Touchdown Jesus, the Irish knocked off the No. 1 Tigers. We'll see if Clemson is back to its usual self this year after a three-loss 2021 outing including injuries on defense and a subpar year from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. FPI win chance: 40.0%

Game 10 vs. Navy. Notre Dame has taken nine of the last 10 in this old rivalry, but don't ever count the Midshipmen out. The triple-option is always tough to defend, and this game comes off the Irish hosting Clemson. This one could be a trap if the Domers aren't careful. FPI win chance: 95.7%

Game 11 vs. Boston College. BC gets more than a half-dozen starters back on defense, a unit that ranked No. 4 in the ACC in 2021, and crucially returns quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Notre Dame has taken the last eight in the Holy War and has scored at least 40 points in each of the last three. FPI win chance: 91.5%

Game 12 at USC. The sexy pick of the college football offseason, USC brings a lot of talent into this year after bringing on head coach and offensive guru Lincoln Riley. We'll know by November whether he was able to put it all together, but the one thing we know now is this offense should go into another gear, led by 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams and Biletnikoff receiver Jordan Addison, who led the nation with 17 touchdown catches last season. FPI win chance: 66.4%

