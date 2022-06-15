Notre Dame coach clarifies comments about Ohio State academics

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman wants to set the record straight after it appeared he took a shot at Ohio State in remarks about the school's academics.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Freeman said, “If you don’t go to class [at places like that], ok, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you’re forced every day to go to class.”

But the coach says he was misquoted, and wanted to get things right.

“I wanted to set the record straight," Freeman told 97.1 FM in Columbus.

"I was misquoted by Dennis Dodd in this article, and key words were missing from the quote that upset a lot of people that I care about.

"I’m very proud of my two degrees from Ohio State. I would never discredit the quality of education those degrees represent. I was just specifically really talking about the academic rigors of Notre Dame.”

Freeman says he was misquoted when discussing Ohio State's academics compared with Notre Dame.

Freeman went on to reveal the full quote, without the important words taken out.

“Notre Dame has 8,500 students. Online classes were not a part of the standard curriculum here. In fact, before COVID, they weren’t even offered. So, when I was first made aware of this quote making it’s rounds yesterday in a negative way, I was surprised,” Freeman said.

“I walked away from that interview with Dennis Dodd and had no sense of anything that I said would offend anybody. So, I asked him to share with me the audio so I could share exactly what was said.

“I wrote it down — here’s exactly what I said: ‘There study habits are formulated every day. You can’t cheat academics at Notre Dame. If I didn’t go to class at Ohio State, 60,000 students. Cincinnati, another big public school, there’s 40,000 students.

"If you don’t go to class, okay, take some online classes, show up at your final. At Notre Dame, you’re forced every day to go to class. But it formulates this work capacity, this learning capacity.’ So, the only reason Ohio State and Cincinnati were referenced was because they were large schools with large student bodies compared to Notre Dame, which is a small school at 8,500 students.

“.. It wasn’t meant to say that you don’t go to class. When you see a quote that says you don’t go to class at places, that Marcus Freeman says you don’t go to class at a place like that, that changes the entire narrative. .. I would never say that and disrespect my alma mater.”

(h/t 97.1 FM Columbus)

