Ohio State vs. Michigan score prediction, pick by college football computers

Ohio State and Michigan meet this Saturday in college football's Week 13 action in a game loaded with conference and national title implications.

The winner is set to represent the East Division in the Big Ten Championship Game and will be favored to win the league title with a clear path to the College Football Playoff as the likely No. 2 seed behind consensus favorite Georgia.

Michigan comes in on a 1-game win streak in the rivalry after last season's dominant victory in the Big House, and this season boasts the nation's top scoring defense and one of its premier rushing attacks, albeit with lead back Blake Corum dealing with a new injury.

Ohio State is predictably productive on offense with quarterback CJ Stroud at the helm, and has made important strides defensively, ranking in the top 10 nationally.

Ohio State vs. Michigan score prediction: ESPN's SP+ projection model says that Ohio State has the 62 percent chance to win the game outright and will defeat Michigan, 28-22.

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 8 point favorites to beat the Wolverines, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

FPI prediction: The Buckeyes have the comfortable 71.8 percent chance to beat Michigan, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Michigan has the 28.2 percent shot to pull off the upset.

Team Rankings prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Ohio State will beat Michigan by a score of 32.0 to 25.1 on Saturday.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State has the 59 percent chance to win the game straight up and will defeat Michigan by a score of 31-26, and fail to cover the spread. Michigan +8

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

