Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

It's finally here, and with everything on the line as Ohio State and Michigan meet in a matchup of undefeated rivals with the Big Ten East title and a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line as The Game kicks off this Saturday.

Ohio State is eighth in total offense this season, a slight decline from last season's numbers as it deals with depth issues owing to injuries sustained by top skill players, but still boasts the nation's No. 2 scoring offense at 46.5 points per game and a battery of skill threats that can stretch the field on any snap.

Michigan comes to Columbus armed with units that rank top-five nationally in total defense (No. 1), scoring defense (No. 2), and rushing offense (No. 4), but with concerns about lead running back Blake Corum after the thousand-yard rusher injured his knee in last week's win over Illinois.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, predictions

Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, predictions

Ohio State's chance of victory: The computers favor the Buckeyes at home, and by a comfortable 71.8 percent margin to win the game outright.

Michigan's chance of victory: That leaves the Wolverines with an outside 28.2 percent chance to upset their rival for the second straight year and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 7.5 point favorites to defeat Michigan, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -320 | Michigan +250

Spread consensus pick: Ohio State -7.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Ohio State will defeat Michigan by a 32.2-25.3 score on Saturday to stay undefeated.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Ohio State predictions: FPI projects the Buckeyes, which place No. 2 on the index's 131 college football rankings, have the nation's second-best chance both to make the College Football Playoff, at 93.6 percent, and to win the national championship, at 33.7 percent, behind favorite Georgia.

Michigan predictions: The computer ranks UM at 4th nationally, behind Alabama, when slotting teams by a projected per-game scoring margin, with a 72.2 percent shot to make the playoff and a 12.8 percent chance to win the national title.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Tennessee Oregon Penn State Washington Notre Dame Utah Kansas State Florida State UCLA North Carolina Tulane Ole Miss Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UCF

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook