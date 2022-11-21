Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, predictions by computer model: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

Picks and predictions for The Game as Ohio State and Michigan square off with a College Football Playoff spot on the line
It's finally here, and with everything on the line as Ohio State and Michigan meet in a matchup of undefeated rivals with the Big Ten East title and a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line as The Game kicks off this Saturday.

Ohio State is eighth in total offense this season, a slight decline from last season's numbers as it deals with depth issues owing to injuries sustained by top skill players, but still boasts the nation's No. 2 scoring offense at 46.5 points per game and a battery of skill threats that can stretch the field on any snap.

Michigan comes to Columbus armed with units that rank top-five nationally in total defense (No. 1), scoring defense (No. 2), and rushing offense (No. 4), but with concerns about lead running back Blake Corum after the thousand-yard rusher injured his knee in last week's win over Illinois.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Ohio State's chance of victory: The computers favor the Buckeyes at home, and by a comfortable 71.8 percent margin to win the game outright.

Michigan's chance of victory: That leaves the Wolverines with an outside 28.2 percent chance to upset their rival for the second straight year and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 7.5 point favorites to defeat Michigan, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -320 | Michigan +250

Spread consensus pick: Ohio State -7.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Ohio State will defeat Michigan by a 32.2-25.3 score on Saturday to stay undefeated.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Ohio State predictions: FPI projects the Buckeyes, which place No. 2 on the index's 131 college football rankings, have the nation's second-best chance both to make the College Football Playoff, at 93.6 percent, and to win the national championship, at 33.7 percent, behind favorite Georgia.

Michigan predictions: The computer ranks UM at 4th nationally, behind Alabama, when slotting teams by a projected per-game scoring margin, with a 72.2 percent shot to make the playoff and a 12.8 percent chance to win the national title.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

