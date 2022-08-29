Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for Week 1 game

Skip to main content

College football Week 1 picks: ESPN computer predicts Ohio State vs. Notre Dame winner

College Football Power Index reveals pick, prediction for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off Week 1 of the college football schedule under the lights from Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The matchup pits a pair of elite teams in the top five of the AP top 25 rankings on the same field in an early College Football Playoff resume builder.

What do the experts say about the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish? Let's see what the ESPN computer predicted for the game.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football prediction

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a game between teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.

Notre Dame opens the 2022 college football schedule at Ohio State

Football Power Index gives Ohio State the overwhelming chance at victory, with an 83.5 percent chance to defeat Notre Dame in the opener.

By contrast, the computer gives the Irish a 16.5 percent shot to upset the Buckeyes on the road.

The bookmakers tend to agree with the Football Power Index prediction machine, naming Ohio State as 17.5 point favorites in the matchup.

FPI named Ohio State as the No. 2 team in its latest college football rankings, projecting the Bucks will win 11.8 games on the season. OSU boasts the nation's best chance to make the CFP, at 82.5 percent.

Notre Dame placed No. 5 in the ESPN computer poll and is expected to win 9.2 games, with a 30.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a game between teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.
News

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for Week 1 game

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the Top 25 rankings after winning the College Football Playoff national championship.
News

College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spread

By James Parks
georgia football
News

ESPN computer predicts College Football Playoff teams

By James Parks
georgia football
News

College football odds, betting lines for Week 1 games

By James Parks
college football large
Schedules

College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

By James Parks
college football ohio state large
Rankings

Biggest early game on each Top 25 college football team's schedule

By James Parks
college football large 8783733
Rankings

College football teams with most Top 10 wins in CFP era

By James Parks
cj stroud ohio state
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN reveals Top 25 for Week 1

By James Parks