Egg Bowl 2022: Ole Miss vs. MSU picks, prediction, Week 13 college football odds, lines

A venerable Thanksgiving tradition is back on the schedule this season as the Egg Bowl renews the formal hostilities between Ole Miss and Mississippi State as college football's Week 13 action kicks off on Thursday.

Mississippi State can pack a punch offensively with Will Rogers working behind center at quarterback, but the team has faltered in its more important matchups, including three losses against ranked SEC rivals in its last five games overall.

Originally a contender in the SEC West earlier this season, the Rebels dropped a decisive game on the road at LSU, and then another at home against Alabama. And then another, a surprise upset at Arkansas, dropping this team to 8-3 on the year.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions

Ole Miss' chance of victory: The computer is siding with the Rebels, who have the 62.1 percent chance to win the game outright and move to nine wins on the season.

Mississippi State's chance of victory: That leaves the Bulldogs with the outside 37.9 percent edge to upset their rivals and supplant them as the No. 3 team in the SEC West standings this year.

Point spread: Ole Miss comes into the game as the 2.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Betting trends: MSU is 0-4 ATS in its last four SEC games... The under is 5-0 in MSU's last five road games... Rebels are 0-3-1 ATS after allowing 250-plus rush yards in their previous game... Under is 4-0 in Ole Miss' last 4 home games against a winning team.

Moneyline: Mississippi State +105 | Ole Miss -133

Total: 61.5 points

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Ole Miss will defeat Mississippi State by a score of 30.3 to 28.7 on Saturday.

College Football HQ prediction: Our own projections indicate that Ole Miss has the 68 percent chance to win the game outright, by a score of 33 to 27, hit the under, and cover the spread at home.

How to watch: The game is set for Thurs., Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

